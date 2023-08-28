"Huge power transition" - Hard-hitter Francis Ngannou discloses how Mike Tyson's training has helped him get better

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou left the promotion earlier this year in pursuit of greater freedom with his career and wanting to box outside of the octagon.

In his first foray outside mixed martial arts, Ngannou will take on world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury. They will compete in a professional boxing match on October 28th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ngannou has been training with legendary heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson for his upcoming clash against Tyson Fury. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, 'The Predator' spoke about the impact Tyson was having on his game.

Ngannou singled out his footwork and the power transition in training:

“Yeah, I think my feet is the most. You know, those footwork. Huge power transition. I think that’s really been amazing.”

Francis Ngannou also dismissed claims from Tyson Fury about him needing all the help he can get, promising to knock down the world champion:

“What doesn’t matter is what he says. What matters is what’s gonna happen in Saudi and in Saudi he’s gonna hit the canvas, I can tell you that. He’s gonna hit the canvas, I don’t know how you call that but I know that he’s going to the canvas. He’s good at coming back up, but we’re going to find out how good he is.”

Mike Tyson defends Francis Ngannou's ability to be competent against Tyson Fury

Mike Tyson is confident in Francis Ngannou's ability to take on Tyson Fury and give a fair account of himself despite a lack of professional boxing experience.

In a recent episode of Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, 'Iron Mike' referenced Conor McGregor's one-off boxing matchup against the undefeated Floyd Mayweather. Tyson argued that McGregor did well against an incredibly skilled boxer and Francis Ngannou will be able to replicate a similar level of performance:

“This is what you have to look [at] when you think about him fighting Tyson Fury — Conor McGregor went 11 rounds or 10 rounds with Floyd Mayweather, the greatest fighter of his generation, if not all-time. If that can happen, why can’t he give Tyson a capable fight? Floyd Mayweather is the greatest fighter in the world as far as technique and style. So why doesn’t he have a chance if McGregor did well and did a great account of himself? Everybody respects him for his effort. Nobody said, ‘He’s a b****.’ No one is saying that.”

