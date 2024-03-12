"Hugging now, wait till Shev turns heel" - Fans react as Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso share a friendly moment after first TUF 32 faceoff

Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso had a friendly moment after their TUF 32 faceoff, causing a frenzy among the fans.

UFC CEO Dana White recently announced Shevchenko will serve as a coach opposite Grasso for the upcoming 'The Ultimate Fighter' Season 32.

The choice of Grasso and Shevchenko makes sense because they engaged in a rivalry that has produced two exciting fights, and the event should hint at the possibility of a trilogy match.

In honor of International Women's Day, White announced on his Instagram that he was looking forward to the new season, claiming he's excited to see the women's flyweight competitors.

He said:

"We have just confirmed the coaches for Season 32 of 'The Ultimate Fighter' and it will be UFC women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and former champion Valentina Shevchenko...This show will premiere on June 4th on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. I don't have to tell you, these are two of the most bada** women on the planet and this should be a very fun season."

Check out Dana White's announcement below:

Shevchenko and Grasso had a friendly moment during their TUF 32 faceoff, during which 'Bullet' was seen putting her hand around Grasso.

As soon as the video was shared on social media, fans showered the comment section with messages of support for the two female flyweight fighters. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

''Hugging now, wait till Shev turns heel on the show & Grasso plays the lone wolf''

''Beautiful Mexican and Russian women, very skilled fighters, and some of the toughest warriors on earth. This is gonna be great!''

''True sportsmanship and respect. These women are a class act! Viva Alexa! Viva Mexico!!''

''Wow i dont think i have ever seen Valentina put her arm around her opponent at a face off. i love it tho, may the best women win''

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to MMA Junkie's video on YouTube

Valentina Shevchenko discussed the upcoming season of 'TUF'

Valentina Shevchenko is set to coach this year's 'TUF' against current flyweight champion Alexa Grasso.

Shevchenko spoke on the upcoming season during the 'TUF' 32 media day. She said:

''I feel that I'm so blessed for this season. I will have my assisted coaches, the best from the world. I going to have my coach, Pavel, he's going to help me a lot. I have Richie, I have Jason, I have coaches coming from Argentina, coaches coming from Lebanon. so I feel very blessed.''

Check out Valentina Shevchenko's full comments below (1:14):