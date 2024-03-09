TUF 32: Coaches, contestants, timeline, and more - Everything you need to know about The Ultimate Fighter's latest season 

TUF 32 is set to begin filming shortly, and all the info that fans need to know is below.

Earlier this year, Dana White and the company announced plans to hold the 32nd season of 'The Ultimate Fighter'. The reality competition that began in 2005 is still going strong nearly two decades later. Last season saw the return of Conor McGregor, who coached against Michael Chandler.

This year's edition will instead feature the ladies in the coaching role. Women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso is set to coach the show against rival Valentina Shevchenko. The Mexican fighter submitted 'Bullet' last March to win the gold, but they fought to a controversial draw later in the year.

The two are set to coach 'TUF 32' and fight later in the year. The show is expected to get filming this month and premiere on June 4. As of now, it remains to be seen when the coaches of the season will fight, as well as when the finals of the tournament will occur.

In terms of the fighters competing this season, the show will feature both male featherweights and middleweights.

Who will 'TUF 32' feature? Full fighter rosters announced

There are some interesting names slated to appear on 'TUF 32' this summer.

Earlier this week, a lot of details have emerged about the 32nd season of the reality show. While the coaches themselves were announced, now fans know who exactly will be competing in just a few short months.

As far as the middleweights go, they will feature fighters of varying experience levels and age ranges. Firstly, Finland's Omran Chaaban will compete on 'TUF 32', as well as Russia's Shamid Magomedov and Ireland's Paddy McCrory.

They will be joined by Ryan Loder, who is fighting out of California, as well as Greece's Giannis Bachar. Closing out the middleweight tournament will be Canada's Thomas Therocharis, as well as South African prospect Mark Hulme.

The bantamweight roster is equally as interesting. Firstly, Edwin Cooper Jr. will fight in the season, as will England's Nathan Fletcher. They will be joined by young prospects such as Mairon Santos out of Brazil and Roedie Roets fighting out of South Africa.

Lastly, there is Lithuania's Zygimantas Ramaska, Australia's Kaan Olfi, and Tajikistan fighter Bekhzod Usmonov. Mexico's Guillermo Torres is also a name to watch. He's the oldest fighter on the season at 37 years old but is a famed wrestler who even competed at the 2012 Olympics.

