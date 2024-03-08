"Two of the most badass women" - Dana White announces TUF 32 with Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko as coaches 

It appears as though the coaches for TUF 32 are set as Dana White recently announced that Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko serve as opposing coaches.

Grasso and Shevchenko are logical selections as they are currently involved in an ongoing rivalry that has seen them compete in two entertaining bouts and the show should signify that a trilogy fight is on the horizon. White took to his Instagram account and expressed his excitement for the upcoming season by commemorating International Women's Day by shining the spotlight on the women's flyweight competitors with his announcement. He said:

"We have just confirmed the coaches for Season 32 of 'The Ultimate Fighter' and it will be UFC women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and former champion Valentina Shevchenko...This show will premiere on June 4th on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. I don't have to tell you, these are two of the most badass women on the planet and this should be a very fun season."

The duration of TUF 32 remains to be seen as the previous season featuring Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler was shorter compared to past seasons. It will be interesting to see whether Grasso vs. Shevchenko 3 will be slotted in for UFC 306, which is scheduled to take place at The Sphere in Las Vegas on Mexican Independence Day.

What happened when TUF 32 coaches Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko last fought?

Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko will be looking to bragging rights when they serve as opposing coaches on TUF 32, which will likely be a prelude for their trilogy bout for the UFC women's flyweight championship.

Grasso and Shevchenko last competed in the main event of Noche UFC this past September, which was a rematch of their UFC 285 encounter that saw the Mexican submit 'Bullet' to become the new women's flyweight champion. The rematch didn't disappoint as the fans were treated to an entertaining back-and-forth bout that ended in a split draw after the judges scored the bout 48-47, 47-48, and 47-47.

[Embed]