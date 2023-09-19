‘Humble’ Rodtang says he’s far from being the best Muay Thai fighter: “I’m still behind Buakaw and Saenchai”

Rodtang revealed the two Muay Thai fighters he believes are better than him on the all-time rankings.

Over the last five years, ‘The Iron Man’ has become a worldwide superstar by establishing a 12-0 Muay Thai record in ONE Championship. The question is, where does he rank amongst on a list of the greatest Muay Thai fighters of all time?

Most enthusiasts of “the art of eight limbs” will tell you Rodtang is not number one. With that said, he’s earned the right to be considered one of the greatest of all time.

During an interview with Antoine Pinto, the 26-year-old Thai superstar remained humble when asked about his standing in the Muay Thai GOAT debate:

“I’m still behind Buakaw and Saenchai. But I’m humble and I feel honored by my fans for the recognition because Muay Thai gave me everything, my new life, and I want to continue this.”

Rodtang has a massive opportunity to further his Muay Thai legacy later this week.

On Friday, September 22, ‘The Iron Man’ looks to defend his flyweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34. It’ll be easier said than done, as he’s been matched up against arguably his most formidable opponent thus far, Superlek.

Superlek has separated himself as one of the most dangerous strikers in ONE Championship by establishing promotional records of 8-0 in Muay Thai and 3-1 in kickboxing. He’s also won four fights in 2023, split between the two sports.

The ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion is now focused on becoming a two-sport world champion by taking out ‘The Iron Man.’

Rodtang vs. Superlek is undoubtedly a must-see fight, which takes place inside the legendary “Mecca of Muay Thai,” also known as Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. ONE Friday Fights 34 can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with access to YouTube.