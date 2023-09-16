Superlek’s determination is ‘over 100 percent’ ahead of megafight with Rodtang

Superlek is extra motivated for his upcoming high-stakes matchup against Rodtang.

In March of this year, ‘The Kicking Machine’ was scheduled to fight Rodtang in a blockbuster matchup between fan favorites. Unfortunately, ‘The Iron Man’ pulled out due to an undisclosed injury, leading to the must-see fight being postponed.

Six months later, the time has finally come for one of the biggest fights in ONE Championship history. On September 22, Superlek and Rodtang will square off in the ONE Friday Fights 34 main event, with the latter putting his flyweight Muay Thai world title on the line.

During an interview with ONE, ‘The Kicking Machine’ had this to say about reaching a new level of determination for his upcoming super-fight:

“Not just this fight [I’m working harder], but I put my heart into every fight. But this fight is so special because it’s a world championship fight, so my determination goes up over 100 percent.”

Earlier this year, Superlek secured the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title and defended his throne for the first time.

Therefore, ‘The Kicking Machine’ can make history on September 22 by potentially joining the exclusive group of ONE Championship fighters to become two-sport world champions.

Meanwhile, Rodtang looks to further his legacy as arguably the most dominant Muay Thai fighter in promotional history. The 26-year-old holds a ONE record of 12-0 in “The Art of Eight Limbs,” including three wins by KO/TKO.

The legacy-defining matchup between ‘The Kicking Machine’ and ‘The Iron Man’ is a must-see fight, which can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with access to YouTube.