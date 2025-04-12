Hunter Campbell gets brutally honest about Dana White's gambling habits, shares advice for streamer Adin Ross

Dana White's love of gambling is nothing new. In fact, during a recent sitdown with Adin Ross, one of the world's most poalrizing streamers, UFC CBO Hunter Campbell shared his thoughts on his colleague's inclination for gambling. A clip of the conversation was shared on X/Twitter.

The courtesy belongs to combat sports producer Jed I. Goodman. In the clip itself, Campbell is candid about his own disconnect with gambling, while outlining the sheer horror of his experience watching White gamble and how emotionally taxing it was for him.

"I watch him, and I literally, some days, I'll call him the next morning and I'll say, 'I love you. I feel f*cking sick.' I literally went home last night, it was 3AM in the morning, and I feel sick after watching what you did to yourself. Even if he wins, it's like unnecessary trauma. I don't understand, I don't have that thing you got."

Check out Hunter Campbell's thoughts on Dana White's gambling:

The UFC CEO is known for being an exceptionally driven gambler. In fact, he is said to have been banned by certain establishments due to how often and how big he wins. This, though, has never stopped him. He and Ross have developed something of a friendship due to their mutual love of gambling.

Cambpell, though, who rarely speaks publically, was honest about how little gambling appeals to him, even claiming to have felt ill after spending a night gambling with White, whose drive to gamble is so strong that even longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan described it as a sickness.

Dana White once saved Adin Ross from a tremendous gambling loss

Not long ago, Adin Ross made an appearance on the FULL SEND PODCAST, during which he told the NELK BOYS, who are familiar with Dana White, about the UFC CEO once saving him. During a night of gambling, Ross was $800,000 in debt while playing blackjack, until White intervened.

"Okay, so the first time I met Dana White, I'll never forget this, I was down $800,000. All markers, they're on the table. Dana sits with me, he's like, 'How you doing kid? Dana.' I'm sitting there with him, and when I tell you I didn't put any money in, this guy brings me from $800,000 in debt up to, like, $50,000. We were there battling for five hours. He basically gave me $850,000. He saved my debt."

Check out Adin Ross' account of gambling with Dana White (23:46):

The encounter was notable for a second reason as well: it was the first time Ross and White had ever crossed paths.

