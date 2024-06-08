"Hunter Campbell has a PhD in gaslighting" - Fans react to new footage of UFC "convincing" Aljamain Sterling not to pull out of Sean O'Malley fight

New footage recently surfaced, revealing Hunter Campbell persuading Aljamain Sterling not to withdraw from his UFC 292 title fight against Sean O'Malley. 'Sugar' clinched the bantamweight title with a second-round TKO victory over then-champion Sterling last August.

Over time, 'Funk Master' seemed to have a somewhat turbulent relationship with the UFC leadership. Specifically, Dana White found himself embroiled in a bitter dispute with Sterling after the former 135-pound champion initially declined to promptly defend his title following a demanding split decision victory against Henry Cejudo at UFC 288 last May.

The 34-year-old New York native publicly criticized the UFC, expressing his frustration with the fight announcement and voicing concerns about his recovery timeline. White didn't respond favorably to Sterling's remarks, asserting that the American-born Jamaican attempted to delay the bout with O'Malley because he was "one of those guys who can’t get out of his way."

White's remarks provoked a passionate rebuttal from Sterling, who accused the UFC CEO of being insincere and tarnishing his reputation. Despite this, he eventually accepted the fight, which ultimately led to a devastating knockout defeat.

New behind-the-scenes footage is released as part of the MMA promotion's three-part series, 'Fight Inc: Inside the UFC' on Roku (via Championship Rounds), featuring a conversation between Sterling and Campbell amid the turmoil surrounding UFC 292. In the clip, the UFC's chief business officer is seen attempting to sway 'Funk Master' into facing O'Malley, arguing that the bout would significantly elevate his career.

Check out the conversation between Aljamain Sterling and Hunter Cambell below:

Fans responded to the clandestine conversation between Sterling and Campbell with various reactions, with many suggesting that the UFC executive effectively coerced Sterling into agreeing to fight at UFC 292.

One fan wrote:

"Damn, they manipulated him hard. Feel for Aljo."

Another wrote:

"Hunter Campbell has a PhD in gaslighting."

Check out some more reactions below:

Image courtesy: @ChampRDS on X

Following the setback, Sterling repeatedly pressed 'Sugar' for a rematch, but the fight never came to fruition. Subsequently, Sterling transitioned to the featherweight division and secured a unanimous decision victory over top contender Calvin Kattar at UFC 300 in April.

Did Dana White give Aljamain Sterling a supercar following their verbal altercation?

Dana White presented Aljamain Sterling with a brand new Lamborghini just weeks after a heated exchange with the former bantamweight champion.

Despite their highly publicized disagreement, White and Sterling appeared to reconcile after the UFC CEO gifted 'Funk Master' a green Lamborghini Huracan sports car valued at approximately $830k. Sterling confirmed that they had resolved their differences ahead of his fight with Sean O’Malley. Last June, he posted a series of photos featuring the car on Instagram, along with a caption that read:

"Thanks for the Lambo, Dana! Green looks good on me, bredren."

Check out Aljamain Sterling's post below: