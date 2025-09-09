  • home icon
"I was not able to manage pressure" - Benoit Saint-Denis comes clean on pressure and "lack of humility" before UFC resurgence

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Sep 09, 2025 04:30 GMT
Benoit Saint-Denis (pictured) is the No.13-ranked UFC lightweight. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Benoit Saint-Denis (pictured) is the No.13-ranked UFC lightweight. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

After a lackluster 2024 campaign, Benoit Saint-Denis seems to have regained his footing in the UFC. His submission win against Mauricio Ruffy at UFC Paris, particularly, has impressed many in the fighting community.

Amid his resurgence, 'God of War' appears intent on avoiding mistakes he believes contributed to his downfall a few fights ago. After racking up a five-fight win streak from 2022 to 2023, the Frenchman went winless last year, suffering knockouts to Dustin Poirier and Renato Moicano.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, the 29-year-old confessed how UFC stardom and the resulting lack of humility made him lose sight of his goals:

"In 2024, things got big, and I was not able to manage pressure. I had a lack of humility. When fights are getting this huge, you get opportunities, and you can lose a bit yourself."
Saint-Denis added:

"I do believe I lost myself doing too much stuff and not concentrating on the real goal of a fighter. That only goes through work. It doesn't go through the media. It doesn't go through shining. It only goes through hard work and dedication to this game."

Check out Benoit Saint-Denis' comments below:

Furthermore, he credited training under coach Nicolas Ott and sparring sessions with Nassourdine Imavov as a game-changer for his bout against the Fighting Nerds standout.

With his UFC Prais win, 'God of War' has improved his MMA record to 15-3-1 NC with all of his wins coming via finishes.

Benoit Saint-Denis calls for a sport on UFC 322

Benoit Saint-Denis already has two wins in 2025. However, he seems eager to keep the momentum alive en route to title contention.

Although he is ready to lock horns with any higher-ranked opponent, 'God of War' seems particularly interested in UFC 322. Talking to Michael Bisping during his post-fight interview in the Accor Arena, Saint-Denis called for one more fight before the year ends:

"If there is fighting in the top-10 who does not have an opponent, if anything happens in the coming weeks, I'm ready to step in. I know there is an event in Madison Square Garden, maybe we can do something there, because I'm ready to go again."
