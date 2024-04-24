"I was absolutely exhausted" - Demetrious Johnson recalls dealing with a revolving door of opponents at 2024 IBJJF Pans

Demetrious Johnson enjoys the heavy workload associated with high-level jiu-jitsu tournaments.

Since making his ONE debut in March 2019, 'Mighty Mouse' extended his legendary MMA resume with five wins. The reigning flyweight world champion recently prioritized a different type of combat sports competition by winning several jiu-jitsu tournaments as a brown belt.

Johnson recently appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani and discussed his viral performance at the 2024 IBJJF Pan Championship. The 37-year-old had this to say about getting to compete multiple times in one day:

"In [MMA] you got one match and you're done. I got like seven matches at PANS in one day, and I love it. I was absolutely exhausted, I get to go home now. While one match, it's not enough for me. That's why I don't go to local tournaments. I want seven or eight matches."

Johnson's latest jiu-jitsu tournament appearance featured a gold medal in his brown belt division. He later competed in the absolute bracket and went viral by submitting a much larger opponent to prove technique is king.

Watch Demetrious Johnson submit his heavyweight grappling opponent below:

Is Demetrious Johnson retired from MMA?

In May 2023, Demetrious Johnson defeated Adriano Moraes by unanimous decision to end their trilogy series. Before retaining his flyweight throne, 'Mighty Mouse' teased his retirement, regardless of the result in the ONE Fight Night 10 main event.

Johnson hasn't made an official decision about whether he wants to compete in MMA again. Although nothing has been confirmed, the living legend seems to be leaning towards a return, as ONE Championship continues to tease a potential world title defense for later this year.

Even if Johnson never fights again, he would be widely considered one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time. Only time will tell what's next for the former UFC world champion and reigning ONE flyweight king.

Watch Demetrious Johnson's entire appearance on The MMA Hour below: