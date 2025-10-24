“I admire the Japanese audience” - Superbon honored to perform in front of passionate fans in Tokyo at ONE 173

Reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon understands the deep martial arts culture rooted in Japan.The Thai striking savant is extremely honored to have his pivotal unification battle take place at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.On November 16, Superbon will seek to become the undisputed champ against interim king Masaaki Noiri in a five-round headliner at ONE 173.The Bangkok native understands he’ll enter enemy territory, as the electric home crowd will passionately favor Noiri.Despite this, Superbon admits he admires Japanese audiences for their knowledge and respect for elite striking performances. The 35-year-old superstar told ONE Championship:&quot;I admire the Japanese audience for how they support the Japanese fighters and other successful people. I feel like there are quite a big number of Japanese fans supporting me, too.&quot;Superbon believes Japanese fans recognize quality, regardless of a fighter’s nationality. While they’ll obviously side with their fellow Japanese fighters, the crowd treats all martial artists with the respect they deserve.That said, the Thai veteran will once again bring his technical brilliance and devastating knockout power to the ‘Land of the Rising Sun.'Follow Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest news on the ONE 173 main event. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSuperbon eager to snap Masaaki Noiri's hot streakSuperbon knows he'll be in for a tough time against the surging Masaaki Noiri.After back-to-back defeats in the home of martial arts, the Japanese warrior refused to quit and showed the world what he's truly made of.The Team Vasileus star stopped Shakir Al-Tekreeti with leg kicks, followed by his interim title-clinching destruction of Tawanchai PK Saenchai.Despite Noiri's incredible run, Superbon is confident he has the skills to leave Ariake Arena with his hands raised and belts unified. He told ONE:&quot;The fight is going to be entertaining, and I probably can do what I expect to do. I am sure I can earn this victory. And ending the fight with a knockout would make it a perfect victory.&quot;