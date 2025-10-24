Superbon out to prove that Thai fighters are better than Japanese fighters by beating Masaaki Noiri in Tokyo

Thai striking maestro Superbon carries more than just his world title into the Circle on November 16, he's fighting for national pride.The reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion clashes against interim titleholder Masaaki Noiri in a world title unification bout that headlines ONE 173 inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena.During a pre-fight interview with ONE Championship, the 35-year-old striking genius revealed that proving Thai superiority over Japanese fighters in their backyard adds extra motivation to an already significant matchup.&quot;It is important to prove that Thai fighters are the world's top fighters in terms of their strength and skills. We will prove that we can beat Japanese fighters in their homeland,&quot; he shared.The Superbon Training Camp founder's words add a compelling layer to the world title unification clash.Thailand and Japan have long been among the most respected nations in striking combat sports, with both countries producing generations of world-class fighters across Muay Thai, kickboxing, and karate.By the looks of it, a victory over Noiri in front of the passionate Japanese crowd at the Ariake Arena would rank among his most meaningful achievements. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFight fans eager to witness this main event world title unification showdown can grab their tickets here.Superbon believes Masaaki Noiri is way too one-dimensionalWith a 116-win resume, the Thai striking veteran has faced many of the planet's most dangerous striking machines.From knockout monsters, to technically sound warriors, and fighters who love nothing more than a brawl – Superbon has conquered many on his way to multiple world titles.As such, the Bangkok-based star thinks Noiri will bring nothing that he hasn't already seen in his two-decade-long career when their world title unification joust gets underway at ONE 173.&quot;I think he lacks variety in weapons. He doesn't have that much adaptability. He fights quite straightforwardly. So, that is not challenging to handle,&quot; he told ONE in the same interview.Those tuning in to ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri from around the world can visit watch.onefc.com for viewing details in their region.