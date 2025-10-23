“I am sure I can earn this victory” - Superbon confident he will have his way against Masaaki Noiri at ONE 173

Reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon of Thailand is confident he’ll leave Ariake Arena as the undisputed ruler of his division.The 35-year-old striking superstar will take on interim champion Masaaki Noiri in a highly-awaited unification war in the final act of ONE 173 on November 16.With 116 career victories and invaluable experience fighting the world’s best, Superbon’s confidence has never wavered.The Bangkok native possesses a cerebral fight IQ, which is made even more dangerous by his technical striking abilities.That said, Superbon believes the only path for him is victory when he meets the surging Japanese star. He told ONE Championship:&quot;The fight is going to be entertaining, and I probably can do what I expect to do. I am sure I can earn this victory. And ending the fight with a knockout would make it a perfect victory.&quot;Noiri has been on a rampage as of late, capped off by his title-winning knockout over Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 172 last March.However, the Superbon Training Camp founder already sees patterns and predictability that he plans to exploit once the bell rings.Plus, the 155-pound kickboxing king is eager to send a message in the most decisive way possible and knock out Noiri in front of his hometown fans. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSuperbon expecting Masaaki Noiri to be energized by home crowdSuperbon knows how gratifying it is to fight in front of his devoted fans in Thailand.However, the reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion won't have the same luxury this time since he'll be traveling to Masaaki Noiri's battle grounds.That said, Superbon expects the interim champ to come out blazing with the Japanese crowd cheering him on.&quot;He gets to fight in his home country. With the crowd, he will get a lot of support. The other strength is his punches and his patience in waiting for his opponent to miss the timing [of their shots],&quot; he told ONE. Keep up with Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest on the ONE 173 main event.