“I aim to get back to them levels of excitement” - Liam Harrison out to deliver a cracking performance vs Katsuki Kitano

Though he's coming back from a devastating knee injury, Liam Harrison believes he can still bring the same high-octane style of fighting that has made him a favorite among ONE Championship fans.

On Friday, June 7, the 'Hitman' will make his first appearance inside the Circle in nearly two years when he squares off with Japanese standout Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167, emanating from Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ahead of his highly anticipated comeback, Harrison spoke with talkSPORT about his journey back, believing that he still has some gas left in the tank despite the brutal injury and father time working against him.

"I think now that I've come back from my injury and stuff, I aim to get back to them levels of excitement again so that is that's what I want to do for me," Harrison said. "I still enjoy it, I still love it, I still love living this fighters’ lifestyle, and I still think I've got a little bit more to give."

Liam Harrison reveals the gnarly details behind his knee injury

Liam Harrison's ONE 167 clash with Katsuki Kitano will be his first time competing since going down in the opening round of his bantamweight title clash with then-champion Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August 2022.

Since then, Harrison has been working hard to rehab his knee while staying active in the gym in any way possible.

“Been mentally tough overcoming the stuff that were set in front of me,” Harrison said on his YouTube channel. “It was a nightmare injury. When your ACL goes, you have to have a hamstring graft, take a tendon away, and make it into a ligament. So you're basically training your leg to be a leg again.”

ONE Championship fans in the United States can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime.