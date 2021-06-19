"I ain't got a glass jaw like y'all" - Nate Diaz calls out 'top 5' fighters in two divisions 

One thing became crystal clear from Nate Diaz's last UFC outing: the Stockton native can still take a punch.

Alluding to his gritty performance at UFC 263, Diaz recently fired shots at the upper echelon of the UFC roster. Taking to Twitter, Nate Diaz bashed elite fighters in the top five of the lightweight and welterweight divisions for having frail chins. Posting a picture of his patented double-bicep flex, Diaz claimed to be "the real champion."

"I ain’t gotta glass jaw like y’all. Top 5 lightweights and welterweights you know who you are. Nate Dogg, TheRealChampion," wrote Nate Diaz on Twitter.

I ain’t gotta glass jaw like y’all



Top 5 lightweights and welterweights

🔫🔫🔫🔫🔫🔫🔫

you know who you are 😎



👑 Nate Dogg 👑

TheRealChampion pic.twitter.com/Jwte34Dbzk — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) June 19, 2021

It appears Nate Diaz isn't completely done with his title aspirations, despite not having a win to his name since UFC 241. Diaz claims he is ready to enter the octagon in the coming three to four months and continue his chase for the championship.

The Gracie Jiu-Jitsu black belt was vocal about the repercussions of being inactive during the post-fight presser. Diaz said he was primed to fight a bit earlier, but an injury forced him to withdraw from his previously scheduled comeback for UFC 262.

"I want to fight in three or four months. I want to hop back in there. Just to heal up; if I was unscathed, would be back next week. I was just not motivated to train anymore because I had already put in all the hard work for the last fight in Texas where it was supposed to be. And now I had to linger on for another f**king month. It just s**ked. Roll with the punches, do what I had to do to get here," added Nate Diaz.

Check out Nate Diaz's post-fight press conference below:

Who can be next for Nate Diaz?

Diaz has plenty of worthy opponents awaiting him in 155lbs as well as the 170lbs division. Former rival Conor McGregor seems to be the most appropriate next opponent if the Irishman fails to secure a win at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier. Another lucrative option for Diaz's return is Jorge Masvidal, with whom the Stockton native first fought at UFC 244 for the coveted BMF (Baddest Motherf**ker) belt.

Nate Diaz's last fight took place in November of 2019 against Jorge Masvidal.



Here's the Global Scorecard data prior to the stoppage.#UFC263 pic.twitter.com/mRk6Lneg2B — Verdict (@VerdictMMA) June 12, 2021

If Nate Diaz wants to venture into pro-boxing, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is ready to enter the squared circle against the '209 gangster.'

I will knockout Nate Diaz after I knockout Woodley — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 13, 2021

