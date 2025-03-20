“I already knew that I would fight for the title again” - Adriano Moraes all business right after picking up last win

Adriano Moraes didn't take long after his latest win to start preparing for his expected world title fight.

In mid-2024, Demetrious Johnson announced his official retirement from professional MMA and vacated his ONE flyweight world title.

The promotion needed two top contenders to battle for the vacant flyweight MMA throne. Two fighters stepped up shortly after Johnson's retirement.

Moraes, a former world champion in the division, punched his ticket with a second-round submission win against Danny Kingad in November 2024.

A month later, Yuya Wakamatsu solidified his spot with a unanimous decision win against Gilbert Nakatani.

During an interview with ONE, Moraes had this to say about knowing he'd fight for the vacant title after defeating Kingad:

"Right after the fight I already knew that I would fight for the title again because Chatri Sityodtong had already sent me a message. So, after the fight, I just recovered a little and then went back to training to prepare for this title fight."

Adriano Moraes and Yuya Wakamatsu will determine a new flyweight MMA king at Sunday's ONE 172.

The world-class martial artist won't be the only fighters competing for gold inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Two interim champions will be determined at the upcoming spectacle - Tawanchai vs. Masaaki Noiri (featherweight kickboxing) and Jonathan Di Bella vs. Sam-A (strawweight kickboxing).

The other two fights will be for undisputed gold - Superlek vs. Nabil Anane (bantamweight Muay Thai unification) and Phetjeeja vs. Kana Morimoto (women's atomweight kickboxing).

As for the main event, Takeru Segawa and Rodtang will clash in a must-see non-title kickboxing bout.

Yuya Wakamatsu looks to avenge defeat against Adriano Moraes

In March 2022, Yuya Wakamatsu attempted to dethrone Adriano Moraes of flyweight MMA gold at ONE X.

Wakamatsu showcased a valiant effort before suffering a third-round submission loss via guillotine.

At ONE 172, Wakamtsu has an opportunity to kill two birds with one stone by avenging his defeat against Moraes to capture a world title.

Wakamatsu will have an advantage at Sunday's event, as he will be the fan favorite in his home country of Japan.

Watch the first fight between Moraes and Wakamatsu below:

