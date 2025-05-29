"I was also ready for a championship fight" - Shir Cohen reflects on well-earned opportunity to challenge Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

Shir Cohen thought she had a little more work to do before getting a ONE world title opportunity, but she's more than welcoming of the chance she's been given at ONE Fight Night 32.

Emanating from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Cohen will challenge reigning and defending ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues on Friday, June 6.

Cohen goes into the bout with a perfect 3-0 record inside the Circle, including victories over Teodora Kirilova, Francisca Vera, and Amy Pirine.

During a recent interview with ONE Championship, Cohen expected to go through one or two more fights before getting her first crack at a ONE world title, but mentally, she's more than ready for the main event spotlight.

“At first, I thought that there’s gonna be maybe more fights," Cohen said. "But I was also ready for a championship fight in my mind.”

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues looks to continue her impressive run against Shir Cohen at ONE Fight Night 32

Standing in Shir Cohen's way of becoming a world champion is one of the greatest women's Muay Thai practitioners on the planet, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Throughout her run in ONE, the Brazilian has beaten some of the baddest women on the planet—Stamp Fairtex, Janet Todd, and Cristina Morales, to name a few.

Her most recent outing inside the Circle came less than two months ago when she scored a fourth-round knockout against Marie McManamon at ONE Fight Night 29.

Will Rodrigues notch her 35th career victory and retain her ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title, or will Shir Cohen be the one to finally end her stranglehold on the division?

ONE Fight Night 32 will air live on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com on Friday, June 6.

