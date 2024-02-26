"I was always under a doctor's care" - UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock opens up about PED use

Ken Shamrock recently opened up about PED use in MMA and what the landscape was like when he competed in the UFC.

'The World's Most Dangerous Man' has been transparent with his PED use in the past and noted that it was quite prevalent in the sport, especially during the 1990s. During his appearance on Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's Jaxxon Podcast, the UFC Hall of Famer mentioned that he took PEDs throughout his career and described whether there were effects on his health as a result. He said:

"As time goes on, you start being educated on what does and does not work...I would say mid 90s or late 90s, you started understanding that a lot of that stuff was really bad for you, especially for hard cardio. I was always under a doctor's care. That's why I'm where I'm at now, I'm healthy, I have no issues. I have always done it the proper way."

Shamrock was one of the most successful MMA fighters during his prime and among the top fighters in the world at his peak. It will be interesting to see whether other well-known fighters speak about their experience or if they would be worried about the potential negative stigma from the public should they decide to do so.

Ken Shamrock opens up on his loss to Kimbo Slice

Ken Shamrock recently opened up about his loss to Kimbo Slice at Bellator 138, which saw both fighters return to the cage following a five-year hiatus.

The bout was heavily criticized as Shamrock was 51 years old at the time and obviously not the same fighter he was in his prime, while Slice was 41 years old. The former TUF competitor earned a first-round TKO win after escaping a rear-naked choke and dropping the UFC Hall of Fame with a powerful right hook.

During the aforementioned appearance, Shamrock described his initial thoughts and recounted the loss. He said:

"I felt like I was going to destroy him...When I took him down, I knew he was gonna roll to his belly, I put the choke on, I knew he was going to tap. Problem is, he didn't tap...I mean, he was done...All of the sudden, he pops up and I'm like, 'Oh sh*t, it's not over.'...He hit me hard too, but I've never been knocked out ever. I've always been hit and I'm okay...Then I watch the replay and I was like, 'Oh, that was a good shot'."