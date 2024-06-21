"I always have more room for improvement" - Superlek looks back on his epic five-round slugfest with Takeru

It's set to be a busy few months for Superlek as he looks to continue his impressive winning streak.

The ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion came into the year with tons of momentum behind him, as proven by his first appearance of the year.

At ONE 165, he stepped into the main event to replace the injured Rodtang Jitmuangnon and take on the debuting Japanese star, Takeru Segawa.

In a defense of his world championship, 'The Kicking Machine' came out on top following five excellent rounds of kickboxing.

Whilst the heart and toughness of the Japanese fighter kept him in the fight and made it competitive, the story of the contest was the devastating leg kicks delivered by the champion early on in the fight.

During a recent interview with ONE Championship, the Thai striker spoke about this experience:

"It was a great fight. I definitely had a good time fighting with top fighter like Takeru."

He added that whilst it was an impressive display, he believes he is capable of more:

"Every fight has something for me to learn, to remind myself that I always have more room for improvement."

Watch the full fight below:

Superlek looks to continue this run of form

After defending his world title against Takeru in January, Superlek is now set to reverse roles and become the challenger.

At ONE 168, he will move up to bantamweight to face Jonathan Haggerty for the Brit's Muay Thai world championship.

He also has one more hurdle to get past before making his way to Denver with the elite competitor being booked for a fight on June 28.

His next contest comes against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai who he meets inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium at ONE Friday Fights 68.

The entire card will air live at Asian prime time before ONE 168, live on September 6 from the Ball Arena in Denver, goes down at US prime time via Prime Video.