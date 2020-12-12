'I approve 100%' - Paulo Costa reacts to his potential next opponent in the UFC

Paulo Costa's agent Wallid Ismail suggested that UFC are targeting a fight between his client and former champion Robert Whittaker in March 2021. Paulo Costa took to Instagram to also accept suggestions of the fight:

"I approve 100% xD"

Paulo Costa, who was humbled by Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya, will aim to reclaim his place as the Number 1 contender in the division. Whittaker has had two impressive performances against contenders Darren Till and Jared Cannonier.

Paulo Costa could face Robert Whittaker in March

The UFC Middleweight division is in a strange shape at the moment. The Champion Israel Adesanya has effectively beat the top 2 contenders in the division and the fighters ranked lower are struggling to pass Whittaker.

Robert Whittaker of Australia punches Jared Cannonier

Adesanya has suggested that he is moving up a weight class to fight Light-Heavyweight champion Jan Błachowicz, however, a fight is yet to be booked. Adesanya's head coach Eugene Baremen recently suggested that the Kiwi's team is looking at the Jan fight right now:

"The crosshairs are on Jan. Robert Whittaker may as well be outside of the scope. He’s not even anywhere near the crosshairs. So, like, yeah, we’re not even mentioning that name. All our focus is on the Blachowicz fight. At the moment, the battle that’s going on is not between the two fighters, it’s between the management teams of both fighters and the UFC. But that’s the battle going on now."

However, given the form and relative youth of former Champion Whittaker, the fight could happen again. The Australian previously suggested that he'll be willing to fight again next year (2021) around March-April.

One man who has made a massive jump in rankings is Marvin Vettori, who beat Jack Hermansson last weekend. The Italian lost a split decision to Adesanya back in 2018 and is now angling for a re-match:

"I’m sure he’s feeling it. He didn’t say nothing but he’s feeling the pressure. There’s nobody that’s coming out with such an overwhelming force in this division. With such hunger and will to become the champion. There’s nobody like this. He’s definitely feeling it. If I had to defend the belt against me, I would not feel calm, relaxed. I’d be feeling pretty stressed. I feel like he’s feeling that way, too."

Time will tell if the Paulo Costa/Robert Whittaker fight becomes a reality.