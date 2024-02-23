"I am so ashamed of my idol" - Fans react as Tony Ferguson accuses Khabib Nurmagomedov's team of "surrounding" his family ahead of scheduled fight

Tony Ferguson recently accused Khabib Nurmagomedov's camp of encircling his family before their planned showdown.

Ferguson and Nurmagomedov, revered figures in the sport, were on the verge of an epic showdown multiple times, only for destiny to ultimately thwart their plans.

Despite their storied history and anticipation for their third scheduled bout at UFC 209 in March 2017, canceled just a day before the fight due to weight management issues on 'The Eagle's' side, their encounter took a personal turn.

During his recent appearance on JAXXON PODCAST, he disclosed that during the lead-up to their interim lightweight title bout, Nurmagomedov's team confronted his family at the host hotel:

"Khabib's team surrounded my family when we were checking in. They surrounded us, and I said, 'Hey look, I'll take five of these motherf**kers.' So they ended up leaving, and we ended up going to a different spot."

Tony Ferguson's comments

Fans reacted to Ferguson's assertion that the UFC Hall of Famer's team encircled his family with an array of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"Surrounding a man when he's with his kids isn't something to be proud of."

Another wrote:

"Bro pulled up with bathtub boys to confront Tony."

Check out some more reactions below:

"I am so ashamed of my idol for bringing his shower boys to confront Tony 😭😭"

The prolonged rivalry between 'El Cucuy' and Nurmagomedov from 2015 to 2020 stands out as a truly legendary saga. Marked by an astonishing five scrapped bouts, relegated to the category of fights that never came to fruition, their last scheduled encounter was at UFC 249 in April 2020.

However, 'The Eagle' cited restrictions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for his inability to travel from Russia to the United States.

Tony Ferguson fires back at retirement calls following UFC 296 loss

Tony Ferguson appears resolute in his stance against retirement as he addressed a faction of fans urging him to hang up his gloves after his unanimous decision defeat to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296 last December.

'El Cucuy' was once the undisputed terror of the lightweight division, riding a streak of 12 consecutive victories and capturing the interim title along the way. Regrettably for Ferguson, he has now endured a string of seven consecutive losses.

After his loss to 'The Baddy', Ferguson turned to Instagram and responded defiantly to those suggesting he should retire from the sport:

"Love my fans and supporters, you all are f**kin’ fire. Met lots of you this week. keep the faith, mf’s. One foot in front of the other b*tches. Remember what I said, crew - Champ- CSO- there is no success without struggle. Not retiring casuals."

