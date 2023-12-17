"Nice job, Goggins" - UFC fighters and fans hail Tony Ferguson for not getting knocked out by Paddy Pimblett but still want him to retire 

UFC veteran Tony Ferguson once again came up short at UFC 296 and suffered another defeat, extending his losing skid in the multi-billion dollar promotion.

Ferguson and rising star Paddy Pimblett went toe-to-toe in a highly anticipated lightweight clash on the main card of UFC 296. The event was held on December 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Coming into the fight, Pimblett was riding a six-fight win streak and four of those victories took place in the UFC. 'The Baddy' had defeated the likes of Jordan Leavitt and Jared Gordon in the build-up to UFC 296.

Ferguson, on the other hand, was going through a rough patch in the UFC. Prior to UFC 296, 'El Cucuy' had lost six fights in a row and four of them came via finishes.

'The Baddy' got the better of his opponent for the majority of the fight. The bout went the 15-minute distance and ended in a unanimous decision victory for the Liverpudlian. All three judges scored the contest 30-27 in favor of the 28-year-old.

The UFC 296 loss extended Ferguson's losing streak to 0-7.

MMA fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on 'El Cucuy's seventh straight loss.

One individual praised Tony Ferguson and David Goggins despite losing the fight on December 16.

"The narrative of this fight has shifted from Tony is too washed for this to Paddy's cardio is s**te and he couldn't finish a washed Ferguson. That's about as good of a Tony win as we could've hoped for. Nice job, Goggins, nice job."

Another individual shared his excitement at Ferguson not getting knocked out or submitted in the fight.

"TONY FERGUSON DIDN'T GET FINISHED!!!"

There were several tweets asking for 'El Cucuy' to retire from the sport. This included a post from former UFC welterweight Ben Askren.

"Man [Ferguson] went out on his shield, he's a warrior. That being said, probably time for him to retire."

Check out a compilation of some of the reactions below:

MMA fans react to Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett (Part 1)

