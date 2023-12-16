Paddy Pimblett unveils post-victory taunts for David Goggins after brushing off his influence on Tony Ferguson’s fighting chances at UFC 296

Paddy Pimblett plans to defeat Tony Ferguson and insult David Goggins shortly after.

It’s no secret that Tony Ferguson has hit a rough patch in his career, losing six consecutive fights against top-tier opponents, including four inside the distance. ‘El Cucuy’ decided to make some changes to his preparations, leading to him teaming up with David Goggins.

Goggins is a well-known social media personality who is also a former Navy SEAL and current motivational speaker. Therefore, the MMA community has heavily questioned whether he is the right guy to turn Ferguson’s career around, as he has limited MMA experience.

There are only a few hours left before Goggins’ methods are tested when Ferguson takes on Pimblett during the UFC 296 main card. ‘The Baddy’ did an interview earlier today and had this to say about his upcoming opponent working with the former Navy SEAL:

“David Goggins ain’t got sh*t on me. Know what I mean? When I finish Tony [Ferguson], I’ll go over there and say, ‘Who’s gonna carry the boat, son? Who’s gonna carry them?’ Because it’s not f*cking him, is it?”

Paddy Pimblett is at a completely different point in his career heading into his fight against Tony Ferguson. ‘The Baddy’ has established a 4-0 UFC record since making his promotional debut in September 2021. He now looks to add a legendary name to his resume at UFC 296.

Watch Pimblett's comments about Ferguson and Goggins below:

What are the betting odds for Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett?

According to Bovada, Paddy Pimblett is a -325 betting favorite, with Tony Ferguson as a +260 underdog.

There are two primary ways to analyze Ferguson vs. Pimblett. Firstly, some fans might underestimate ‘El Cucuy’ because of his six-fight losing streak. With that said, the former UFC interim lightweight champion has the experience to put ‘The Baddy’ in uncomfortable situations.

Meanwhile, Pimblett has shown flashes of weakness during his UFC tenure thus far. There’s no doubt he’s solidified himself as a superstar, but the question is, can he continue his winning ways to make a run for UFC gold? The answer will be revealed in a few hours.