Will David Goggins corner Tony Ferguson at UFC 296? UFC color analyst reveals inside scoop on rumors following viral 'Hell Week'

Ahead of UFC 296, Tony Ferguson's training with David Goggins has drawn a gigantic wave of attention from the MMA world. Now, the UFC color commentator Jon Anik has revealed that 'El Cucuy' will have the triathlete and retired United States Navy SEAL in his corner.

Amongst other things, during an interview with MMA Fighting, Anik revealed what led to the decline of his relationship with Ferguson, whom the 45-year-old once considered a close friend. The most prominent part of his interview, however, was the topic of El Cucuy's training with Goggins.

"It looks like David Goggins is probably going to be in that corner for Tony Ferguson. But what exactly has the preparation held? You know, I know, like, for me that my body feels different at 45 than 35, even if I'm still exercising the same way... Will he answer with veracity? I don't know. How does his body feel really at this stage in his career, how is his body recovering, you know? But I'm excited to see him try to sort of, you know, have one final moment."

Check out Jon Anik's thoughts (at 17:54 minutes) on Tony Ferguson's training with David Goggins in the clip below:

'El Cucuy' faces Paddy Pimblett, an ever-popular lightweight with a loyal English fanbase. The pair's bout marks a turning point in their respective careers. A loss for the former interim lightweight champion would extend his six-fight losing streak to a historic seven consecutive defeats and likely lead to his release from the UFC amid retirement calls.

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old will be the Baddy's most high-profile opponent ever, albeit still outside of the top 15. A win is a must, as a loss to a foe on a six-fight losing streak would lead to significant harm to the Scouser's reputation as a fighter.

Tony Ferguson's last UFC win

Tony Ferguson has lost his last six fights, and it seems like a lifetime ago that he last won a fight. So exactly did 'El Cucuy' defeat for his last victory inside the octagon? Back at UFC 238, he faced legendary action-fighter and UFC Hall of Famer, Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone.

After two rounds, the 39-year-old defeated him via TKO after 'Cowboy's' eye was swollen shut and he was left half-blind. The loss was the start of Cerrone's own lengthy winless streak, and was, poetically, the last win on Ferguson's record before his losing streak.