"You're a little b***h" - Tony Ferguson discusses why he blocked Paddy Pimblett on Instagram

Tony Ferguson recently explained why he blocked Paddy Pimblett on Instagram.

Ferguson is gearing up for a highly anticipated lightweight showdown against Pimblett at UFC 296, the last pay-per-view event of the year. The card is set to happen on December 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Despite once boasting a 12-fight winning streak and claiming the interim 155-pound title in 2016, Ferguson is presently navigating a challenging phase, having suffered six consecutive losses.

The 39-year-old Californian experienced his last setback in July at UFC 291, succumbing to a submission by Bobby Green. However, 'El Cucuy' is determined to break the losing skid and deliver a strong performance against Pimblett in the octagon.

During UFC 296 media day on Wednesday, Ferguson conveyed to reporters that he is fully clocked into the upcoming fight and explained why he blocked 'The Baddy' on Instagram:

"The seriousness comes out the closer we get to the fight. He's worried about me blocking him on fu*king Instagram, and I'm like, you're a little b*tch. So if you're going to talk fu*king sh*t, then man up and fu*king keep your balls between your legs; don't drop them like a little b*tch."

He added:

"I just didn't wanna see his bullsh*t. I know he's all about YouTube and all the other things and he's got his fu*king wigs in the crowd and everything. I'm not here to have fun."

Check out Tony Ferguson's comments below (3:17:55):

David Goggins joins Tony Ferguson's corner for UFC 296 showdown

Retired US Navy SEAL David Goggins is reportedly set to be in Tony Ferguson's corner for UFC 296 this weekend.

Leading up to his fight against Paddy Pimblett, 'El Cucuy' sought Goggins' training methods and skills. In training videos shared on social media, Ferguson was pushed to his limits, even becoming the inaugural civilian to finish Goggins' rigorous Navy SEAL 'hell week' program.

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, UFC play-by-play lead Jon Anik claimed that the former interim lightweight champion will have Goggins in his corner:

"It looks like David Goggins is probably going to be in that corner for Tony Ferguson."

Check out Anik's comment below (17:54):