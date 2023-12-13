“We might see prime Tony Ferguson” - David Goggins cornering ‘El Cucuy’ for UFC 296 sends shockwaves through MMA Twitter

David Goggins will be playing an even more crucial role for Tony Ferguson.

Ferguson is preparing for a lightweight bout against Paddy Pimblett scheduled for UFC 296, the last pay-per-view event of the year taking place on December 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Despite previously holding a 12-fight win streak and securing the interim lightweight title in 2016, Ferguson is currently grappling with a challenging phase, having endured six consecutive losses. His latest defeat came at the hands of Bobby Green via submission at UFC 291 in July.

To potentially reverse his fortunes, 'El Cucuy' sought the guidance of former Navy SEAL David Goggins. The 39-year-old UFC fighter has engaged in a rigorous training routine in the recent months leading up to his upcoming fight.

According to a recent report by Spinnin Backfist on social media, Goggins is set to be in Ferguson's corner for his bout against Pimblett.

Fans swiftly responded to this latest development with an array of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"David Goggins screaming 'They Don’t Know You Son' We might see prime Tony Ferguson."

Another wrote:

"Insane, I hope we get David Goggins mic'd up in the corner, I want to hear some motivational sh*t when Tony sits down on the stool in-between rounds. 🤣😂"

"Gonna be chaos in between rounds"

"Bet your entire family and everyone’s net worth on Fergy"

"It won’t help, his eggs are scrambled. 😂😂😂"

Joe Rogan analyzes Tony Ferguson's pre-fight ritual decline

Joe Rogan has raised alarms regarding Tony Ferguson's apparent downturn, linking it to the noticeable deterioration of his enduring pre-fight octagon ritual.

During a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator explored the decline in Ferguson's career and referred to a widely circulated video showing 'El Cucuy' facing apparent difficulties with his pre-fight octagon rituals lately:

"There's an old video of Tony Ferguson when he used to enter the octagon, how he used to move versus now. In his old days when Tony Ferguson was on his undefeated run, he was on the baddest f**king mountain. An elite fighter can only operate at their highest level for so many years, there's a window of time when you operate at the highest RPMs."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (from 1:14):