"Time to retire" - Fans urge Tony Ferguson to hang up his gloves as he shares workout update following his seventh consecutive loss

UFC veteran Tony Ferguson's latest update on social media about his training has led fans to call for his retirement. 'El Cucuy' returned with a loss against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296, which was his seventh consecutive loss in a row.

Ferguson wrote about enduring silence and channeling the energy toward positive growth in his post on X. He tweeted:

"No One Will Ever Know What You Are Going Thru. Don’t Let Anyone Hear or See,.. Let It Be & Channel That B***h. Watch Yourself Grow🍃 -Champ 🦹‍♂️ -CSO- 👨‍⚕️🩺 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # ArthrosCopyThat 🫡"

Check out his post on X below:

Fans called on the aging fighter to hang up his gloves and call time on his professional career, tweeting:

"Time to retire"

"You aren't that dude anymore, father time is undefeated and he's calling you."

"How many Ls can you take before you realize it’s time to give it up tony…."

"This dude become boogeyman to clow in 2 years"

However, a good number of fans offered their support and backed Ferguson in his quest to return to winning ways. One popular sentiment among fans with regards to his training was to switch up to more fight training instead of fitness training. The comments read:

"SPAR MAN!!! SPARRRRRRR!!!! training like goggins won't work! your OFFENSE is lacking. not cardio or strength. you can climb mount Everest, yeah but you need to break mount Everest with your FIST tony!!!"

"Tony, for the sake of the whole UFC community. Stop doing fitness and start training fighting! Your mentality is not the problem, your strength or gastank is not, you have to sharpen your fight skill again and start sparring!"

"The comeback is gonna be insane bro. 2026 champ"

"Tony’s winning in 2024… and the world will be normal again"

Check out fans' comments on Tony Ferguson's tweet in the screenshots below:

Fans react to Tony Ferguson's latest post. (via X)

Coach Javier Mendez clarifies reports of Tony Ferguson training alongside Khabib Nurmagomedov

Reports of Tony Ferguson training with his former nemesis Khabib Nurmagomedov have circulated, with the former desperately trying to fight out of a seven-fight losing streak.

Nurmagomedov's coach, Javier Mendez, mentioned that he would have known if the reports were true and also stated that Nurmagomedov would advise 'El Cucuy' against continuing.

Mendez said on his own podcast:

"Who? Ah, come on. Knowing Khabib, Khabib would probably tell him, 'Brother, you're too old, you know? Why you do this to yourself?' But I could be wrong, I could be. I don't know, but why wouldn't Khabib contact me and let me know? Khabib's coming here tomorrow 'cause he's getting an award from the Vice President of UAE. So, he'll be here with Umar [Nurmagomedov] and all those guys so I'll know, but I don't know. If it is, wow. If it is true Tony would benefit for sure."

Check out his full comments in the video below: