"Your brother is scum" - Conor McGregor reignites beef with Khabib Nurmagomedov's family in back-and-forth with UFC bantamweight

Conor McGregor recently lashed out at Umar Nurmagomedov for accusing him of dodging USADA drug tests and took shots at longtime rival Khabib Nurmagomedov's family in the process.

It's no secret that there's no love lost between McGregor and Nurmagomedov. While the two shared one of the fiercest rivalries in the octagon, it appears their feud has spilled over and now involves the former UFC lightweight champion's cousin, Umar.

The UFC bantamweight contender has been trading barbs with the Irishman on social media over the past 24 hours. Their back and forth started after Nurmagomedov complained about opponents avoiding him, which led to McGregor reminding him about his younger brother's recent PED violation.

In a recent X post, Nurmagomedov hit back at the former two-division champion by bringing up his extended absence from the USADA testing pool. He wrote:

"The one who runs away from USADA is talking. Shut your mouth, old fart."

McGregor responded to the UFC bantamweight's post by attacking his younger brother, Bellator lightweight star Usman Nurmagomedov, and wrote:

"Your brother disgraced the teachings of Allah. Your brother is scum."

In the past, McGregor has accused the Nurmagomedov clan of "hypocrisy" and rarely holds back from launching scathing attacks on them via social media.

Michael Chandler on why Conor McGregor wants to make his return at middleweight

Michael Chandler recently weighed in on Conor McGregor announcing their fight on New Year's Eve and shared his thoughts on the Irishman demanding they fight at the 185-pound weight limit.

On December 31, McGregor took to social media to announce his highly awaited return to mixed martial arts. The Irishman revealed that he'll be fighting Chandler during International Fight Week in June and that the contest will be a middleweight affair.

Considering that McGregor and Chandler both fight at lightweight naturally, many were shocked to hear that the two would potentially move up to 185 pounds for this bout. It's worth noting that while McGregor started as a featherweight, he later moved up to lightweight and has also fought at 170 pounds.

Nevertheless, 'Iron' isn't fazed and recently speculated that McGregor was trying to establish his dominance over him by making such demands. In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Chandler discussed welcoming McGregor back to action and said:

"I don't care whether he wants to fight at 185, 170 or 205 [pounds], whatever it might be... I think he always wants to establish dominance to make people think I am less than him. Fighting at 185 pounds makes him look bigger and sound bigger, he's always tried to pump himself up."

Catch Michael Chandler's comments below (7:10):