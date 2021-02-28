'I have bad blood with him' - UFC heavyweight Carlos Felipe wants to get his hands on Rafael Pessoa [Exclusive]

Carlos Felipe deserves acknowledgment for representing MMA and the UFC really well in the promotion's inaugural event on the ABC network. Felipe made the most of the unique opportunity and walked away with a win after putting on a compelling fight against Justin Tafa at UFC on ABC: Holloway vs Kattar.

The 26-year-old Brazilian is a bright prospect in the UFC's heavyweight division that has seen a surge of young talent in recent times. Carlos Felipe is known for his fan-friendly and aggressive fighting style which was on full display in his last bout.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Esports' James McGlade, Carlos Filipe opened up about various aspects of his life and fighting career.

Carlos Felipe recently moved house within the city of Feira de Santana. The spacious new place is in the same neighborhood and nearer to the gym where he trains. It was Felipe's second day in the new home when Sportskeeda interviewed him. Felipe admitted that he was still busy setting up the place and told that there were still many things to do.

"So many things to do," Carlos Felipe said.

Felipe has been in Brazil since returning from Yas Island after his fight with Justin Tafa. He told Sportskeeda that life is yet to return to normalcy as the preventive measures to stop the spread of coronavirus are still in effect and restrict the movement.

'We're not able to walk on the streets after eight o'clock,' Carlos Felipe said.

Carlos Felipe sheds light on bad blood with Rafael Pessoa

When Sportskeeda asked Carlos Filipe if he has any particular opponent in mind for his return to the competition, Felipe revealed that his team has discussed Rafael Pessoa and Maurice Greene's name for his next fight. However, Felipe is aware that Maurice Greene has already been booked to fight Marcos Pezao and cannot tell who his next opponent might be.

"We have discussed [fighting] Maurice Greene, but he's booked to fight Marcos Pezão. I saw the [announcement] post yesterday. So, I really don't know who I'll be fighting next," Carlos Felipe said.

Felipe showed keen interest in fighting Rafael Pessoa and revealed that the bad blood with Pessoa has prompted him to push for a fight.

"We asked for Rafael Pessoa. I have bad blood with him," Carlos Felipe said.

However, according to UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard, it is going to be difficult to set up the fight between Felipe and Pessoa because the two are at different levels in their respective careers. While Felipe extended his winning streak to two with a win over Justin Tafa, Rafael Pessoa is coming off a defeat and has lost two of his three fights under the UFC umbrella.

Sportskeeda asked Carlos Felipe to elaborate further on his bad blood with Rafael Pessoa. Felipe explained that he does not appreciate people who abandon their associates after achieving some success. He revealed that Rafael Pessoa left his long-time trainer after signing with the UFC. The trainer Renato Rodriguez happens to be a friend of Felipe which is the primary reason behind Felipe's angst for Pessoa.

"It's because he trained since the beginning of his career in a gym that was run by our friend, Renato Dominguez. He helped get Rafael to the UFC. Then, when he [Rafael] got to the UFC, he left his trainer. I don't like people like this. Renato is our friend, and that's why there's bad blood," Carlos Felipe explained.

Carlos Felipe defeated Justin Tafa by a thin margin and the fight was an entertaining back-and-forth affair. While discussing the prospects of a rematch, Felipe explained that he wants to look forward in his career and does not think the rematch makes sense at this point.

"I'm not interested in fighting Tafa again. I have some names I want to fight. A rematch doesn't make sense to me. There are more interesting fights to make," Carlos Felipe said.

While climbing into the heavyweight rankings is on Felipe's to-do list, he assured that it wasn't a top priority for him.

Although Carlos Felippe's goal is to rise through the UFC rankings, he revealed that he does not intend to rush things. Prospects of holding the title or a position among top echelons of the division do not pre-occupy him.

"I try not to think about rankings. It will be natural by the time I get there. I want to train and fight. Belts or rankings do not preoccupy me - I want to fight," Carlos Felipe said.

The Brazilian is more interested in staying active and let things move at a natural pace without forcing things.