"I believe everybody has a chance to beat him" - Georges St-Pierre weighs in on Kamaru Usman's upcoming fight against Colby Covington

Former long-reigning UFC welterweight titleholder Georges St-Pierre recently chimed in with his thoughts regarding the upcoming Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington championship rematch.

Speaking with Adam Catterall for Arnold Sports Festival UK, Georges St-Pierre discussed why he believes the number-one contender has a chance of ending Usman's reign and what the champ needs to do to prevent that.

"I believe everybody has a chance to beat Kamaru Usman," he added. "Maybe the odds are not in their favor but Kamaru will have to make sure that he works very hard, doesn't cut corners and takes every very fight seriously."

As far as St-Pierre is concerned, the current UFC welterweight kingpin is far from being invincible. St-Pierre explained why it's not good for any champion to feel indomitable.

"The dangerous thing for a champion is when he seems invincible and I can tell you that by experience," said GSP. "When it seems like nobody can touch you, and the danger in that is when the athlete starts believing it and forgets that [it only takes] one mistake to lose everything."

In their first go-round, Kamaru Usman dispatched the challenger via TKO in the fifth round to retain the welterweight crown. But according to Georges St-Pierre, things could have easily played out differently for Covington if it wasn't for his broken jaw.

Georges St-Pierre on why he's uninterested in fighting Kamaru Usman

Georges St-Pierre has been enjoying life as a retired fighter over the past few years. But many, including Kamaru Usman's manager Ali Abdelaziz, believe GSP should make a comeback to take on the reigning 170-pound champion.

As far as Georges St-Pierre is concerned, however, the risk is just not worth it. The Canadian icon has stated in the past that a return fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov intrigues him. According to 'Rush,' it made sense for him to fight 'The Eagle' because of his undefeated record and "dominant career." From a legacy perspective, St-Pierre believes that Khabib was the obvious choice for a fight.

However, he doesn't feel the same about a matchup against Kamaru Usman.

"Usman, on the other hand, he's an amazing fighter and he's building up his legacy, but for me, the risk is not worth it because sometimes the most exciting thing for a fighter is sometimes the scariest thing, and Khabib you know in terms of legacy was the guy to beat for me," said St-Pierre.

Khabib Nurmagomedov fan? This is the location you're looking for!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh