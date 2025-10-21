  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "I believe that I don’t get any credit" - UFC champ Tom Aspinall gives honest take on "legacy", says his fight IQ goes unnoticed

"I believe that I don’t get any credit" - UFC champ Tom Aspinall gives honest take on "legacy", says his fight IQ goes unnoticed

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Oct 21, 2025 04:12 GMT
Tom Aspinall talks about his legacy. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Tom Aspinall talks about his legacy. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Tom Aspinall recently offered his perspective on the legacy he wants to leave in MMA. Aspinall noted that he wants to be remembered as an entertaining fighter with a great fight IQ.

Ad

Aspinall joined the UFC in July 2020 after spending five years on the regional MMA circuit. The Brit demonstrated dominating performances right from the start, and aside from the TKO loss to Curtis Blaydes, he has defeated all of his other opponents.

Aspinall was made the new UFC heavyweight champion following Jon Jones' retirement earlier this year. Ahead of his first title defense, the Brit spoke about his legacy and that his fight IQ is something that goes heavily unnoticed.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Speaking in the UFC 321 Countdown video, Aspinall said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"The legacy that I want to leave is that I was an entertaining fighter, that I had a really high fight IQ that I believe that I don't get any credit for just yet, and that I would fight anybody, and I've never turned a fight down in my life."
Ad

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below (24:58):

youtube-cover
Ad

Alex Pereira previews Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane fight

Tom Aspinall will defend the heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane in the UFC 321 main event this weekend. Aspinall is coming off a win against Curtis Blaydes, while Gane last fought and defeated Alexander Volkov.

In a media scrum, UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira shared his thoughts on the Aspinall vs. Gane fight.

"It's a tough fight, you know. Tom is a complete fighter, but I do feel like he's fought a lot of aggressive guys, and I think Gane is a guy who's gonna do a lot of moving, and he's gonna be a little more cautious, and that moving around might frustrate Tom. First, second, third round, maybe Tom can't find Ciryl Gane, I think it's gonna be a different fight."
About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications