“I believe it’s a gift” - Liam Harrison thankful to have properly channeled his ADHD into massive sporting success

Liam Harrison opened up on his appreciation for living with ADHD and how the disorder led to his success in combat sports.

Before finding success in combat sports, Harrison was just another kid who was diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and struggled in school. Since then, ‘Hitman’ has become an inspiration for people with ADHD, as he’s established a Muay Thai resume that has earned the respect of fans and fighters worldwide.

During an interview on the ADHD Untangled podcast, Harrison had this to say about his disorder and how it’s affected his life:

“It’s a gift, and I’ve said this before on other podcasts. I believe it’s a gift. Living with ADHD is a gift because, like I said, I wouldn’t have lived the life that I have done without it. I wouldn’t have got to see all thing things. I wouldn’t have been able to excel in my sport and and live the life and been to all the places and met all the people. I got to fight all over the world and lived my dream. I wouldn’t have been able to live my dream without it. So, yeah, two words - a gift.”

Watch Harrison label his ADHD as a gift below:

Liam Harrison is intrigued by fighting Seksan in his last Muay Thai bout before retiring

Earlier this month, Liam Harrison was scheduled to face John Lineker in a Muay Thai bout, ending a year-and-a-half-layoff. Unfortunately, Harrison suffered another injury and was forced to withdraw from the highly-anticipated fight.

Harrison and Lineker will likely go in different directions moving forward. Therefore, ‘Hitman’ has turned his attention to a potential action-packed matchup against the legendary Seksan. During an interview with the SCMP, the UK superstar had this to say about the matchup:

“I think what we can make for the fans and what we could make for like possibly my last fight, I think it'll be just a really good way to bow in a blaze of glory. Win, lose, or draw, it’s going to be ridiculous. So I think it’ll be a good one.”

Liam Harrison has proved he won’t go down without a fight. With that said, he must be ready for another war against Seksan, as the Thai legend made his ONE debut in January 2023 and won eight consecutive fights in the calendar year.