"I believe he is top-10" - Henry Cejudo excludes Khabib Nurmagomedov from his top-five UFC fighters of all-time list

Henry Cejudo has surprisingly excluded Khabib Nurmagomedov from his list of the top five greatest UFC fighters of all time. During a recent interaction with The Schmo, Cejudo named the following fighters as the greatest of all time:

Jon Jones Demetrious Johnson Anderson Silva Henry Cejudo Georges St-Pierre

It comes as a bit of a surprise that the former two-division champion didn't include Nurmagomedov on his list since the pair share a good rapport and are both managed by Ali Abdelaziz.

According to Cejudo, despite being undefeated, 'The Eagle' didn't make the list because he has just 12 fights in the UFC and has never moved to another weight class to fight for a second title. He said:

"I believe he's [Nurmagomedov is] top 10 because he only had 12 fights in the UFC like me but if he was to win a second belt and then win another title then he would even be above me because that means he would be undefeated."

Henry Cejudo explains why he's ranked himself above Georges St-Pierre in his GOAT list

'Triple C' also explained why he's ranked himself higher than 'Rush' on his top-five GOAT list. He pointed out that although St-Pierre beat Michael Bisping to become the middleweight champion, he never defended the title.

Cejudo, on the other hand, claims he has beaten three future hall-of-famers in his last four fights namely Demetrious Johnson, TJ Dillashaw, and Dominick Cruz. He said:

"I beat three hall-of-famers in my last four fights. Demetrious Johnson, TJ Dillashaw and Dominick Cruz and I'm gonna have to put myself in that goat mountain man...Just for the simple fact that Georges St-Pierre didn't defend his belt at middleweight to me, it's almost like, 'all right, man, I have one up you even though you have more title defenses."

