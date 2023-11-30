"I have the best job in the world" - Tim Elliott warmly shares a heartfelt post, expressing his enthusiasm and anticipation for the future 

Tim Elliott is one of the standout names in the UFC flyweight division. At 36, Elliott is undergoing a professional decline, having been on a start-stop run of form for some time now. He most recently lost to unbeaten 125-pounder Muhammad Mokaev at UFC 294.

Despite his recent run of two wins and two losses in his last four bouts, Elliott remains thankful for his UFC tenure. He recently took to X to express his gratitude for having what he believes to be the best job in the world as a professional fighter.

"I have the best job in the world @ufc and a few really amazing people around me! Excited for what’s next"

Expand Tweet

Tim Elliott is looking forward to the next phase of his career, following his recent submission loss to Muhammad Mokaev. Although he is thankful for his professional life, Elliott's personal life underwent a massive upheaval earlier in the year when he discovered his fiancée's affair.

Gina Mazany, an ex-UFC fighter, was previously engaged to Elliott before her alleged affair with her ex-fiancé's teammate Kevin Croom was uncovered. Mazany has not been part of the UFC roster since April 30, 2022, having left the promotion after a run of just one win and three losses in what was her second UFC run.

Her first run in the promotion featured an identical record of just one win and three losses.

Tim Elliott's UFC flyweight title fight with Demetrious Johnson

After a three-fight win streak in Titan FC, Tim Elliott made his UFC debut against all-time great mixed martial artist, and then UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson. Unfortunately for Elliott, the bout saw his stretch of success come to an abrupt end when he was defeated by 'Mighty Mouse' via unanimous decision.

It remains Elliott's only UFC title fight, and the last crack at a world championship during his time as an MMA fighter. At 36, he is unlikely to mount another run, least of all due to his position outside of the divisional top 10.