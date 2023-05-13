Who is Kevin Croom? UFC vet Tim Elliott's friend who wife Gina Mazany cheated with

UFC flyweight Tim Elliott came out to the internet today with the shocking news of his wife cheating on him with his friend and training partner Kevin Croom.

"...The guy holding the microphone was my “friend/teammate” my wife cheated on me with this guy the same night!"

Although Elliott himself did not reveal the identity of his 'friend/teammate', fans were quick to identify the former UFC fighter.

"That's Kevin Croom lol"

Elliott confirmed Croom's identity:

Croom is a lightweight fighter who has competed professionally since 2009 across various promotions including the UFC. Croom has also fought at featherweight a few times during his time at Bellator and Legacy Fighting Alliance. He has won two championships in his career, one as a bantamweight at Shamrock FC and one as a featherweight for Fighting Alliance Championship.

His second title win earned him a UFC contract and he made his promotional debut in September 2020 at UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs. Hill. He won against Roosevelt Roberts via a guillotine choke submission and also earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his impressive debut.

However, the result was overturned after Croom tested positive for marijuana. He lost his subsequent two bouts against Alex Caceres and Brian Kelleher. He then moved to the bantamweight division in which he had previous success.

It proved to be a difficult move yet again as he lost his fight against Alateng Heili at UFC on ESPN: Luque vs. Muhammad 2. He was knocked out by Heili just 47 seconds into the fight. The first-round knockout loss proved to be his last outing inside the octagon on April 16, 2022.

A month later, reports emerged that Kevin Croom had been officially released by the UFC. He failed to win any of his four bouts in the octagon and warrant a contract renewal.

Both Croom and Elliott train together at Glory MMA & Fitness in Kansas City, Missouri.

Fans offer support to Tim Elliott after identifying Kevin Croom, troll Kevin 'Snatch Yo Wife' Croom

Fans were quick to offer support to Tim Elliott after his impassioned post about his unfaithful wife and training partner.

"For what it's worth, I think you've got the right mindset and gesture in this photo lol"

"He definitely croomed"

Fans also keenly observed body language in their pictures together and warned Tim Elliott that the signs were there all along.

"Her head is tilted towards him, shoulda seen it crooming"

"Kevin “Snatch Yo Wife” Croom"

"She’s probably squeezing his a** in this pic"

