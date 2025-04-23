"I have a better kicking arsenal" - Nong-O says his deadly kicking game has reached new heights for Kongthoranee redo

Nong-O Hama's destructive kicks have crumpled some of the best fighters on the planet, and the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion thinks it's grown significantly stronger in time for his next matchup at ONE Fight Night 31.

On Friday, May 2, inside Bangkok's fabled Lumpinee Stadium, the striking legend is out to even the series against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in a flyweight Muay Thai rematch that serves as the headline of the spectacle.

Things may not have gone to plan for the Evolve MMA affiliate as of late, but the 38-year-old has refined his magical tool to give him a better chance at victory on fight night:

"Right now, I think right now, I'm a better kicker. I have a better kicking arsenal than before," the Thai megastar told ONE Championship.

Many have fallen to his crushing kicking game. Those who survived had their defense reduced to pieces.

He sent British legend Liam Harrison limping and out of action for a long time with that exact tool when they crossed paths at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August 2022. Hiroaki Suzuki, meanwhile, had his midsection tenderized by the Bangkok-based athlete during their three-round slugfest.

He won't hold anything back against Kongthoranee in their rematch. As soon as the Sor Sommai man advances and leaves himself open in Bangkok, fans can be sure of one plot: Nong-O's kicking game producing mayhem.

Nong-O Hama reveals fellow legends have been keeping him battle-ready for Kongthoranee

Nong-O has spent time honing his craft at Superbon Training Camp in Bangkok, Thailand, throughout his past few fight camps.

While the gym's founder, ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon, has played an instrumental role in ensuring he's in tip-top shape, the 38-year-old also tipped his hat to former ONE world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus for pushing him to the limit:

"It's not just him [Superbon], but Petchtanong also. I spar with Petchtanong because he's a southpaw, same with Kongthoranee. So he helps me a lot," he told ONE in the same interview.

ONE Fight Night 31 will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada live in U.S. primetime for free.

