"I was BEYOND exhausted" - Logan Paul orders Jake Paul to 'STOP OVERANALYZING' image of him looking like a 'supervillain' after Nate Diaz fight

Logan Paul high-tailed halfway across the country right after winning his high-octane WWE SummerSlam match against Ricochet to watch his brother Jake outbox UFC legend Nate Diaz. It is no wonder that 'The Maverick' looked worse for wear at the American Airlines Center.

However, footage of Logan Paul looking rather unenthusiastic after his brother's win has the internet in splits. During a recent segment of BS w/ Jake Paul, 'The Problem Child' was quizzed by the host about the bizarre moment:

"Did you see that picture of when you won your fight against Nate Diaz, and everybody is cheering, [and] Logan is siting there, he looks like a super villain?"

It looks like even Jake Paul was a bit taken aback by his brother's bizarre reaction.

Logan Paul jumped on the comment session of the BS w/ Jake Paul's Instagram post asking people not to overanalyze the picture.

In an explanatory response, the YouTube superstar reminded his brother that he had an extremely taxing wrestling match and a very long flight just before making his way to Texas for the boxing match:

"I had a wrestling match in front of 50,000 people & booked it across the country afterwards to watch you fight, I was BEYOND exhausted by this point, and it was obvious you were going to win STOP OVERANALYZING."

When Jake Paul ripped into Logan Paul for playing both sides

Logan Paul was banned from promoting PRIME products at his brother's recent fight against Nate Diaz. One of the factors that fueled the restriction was the fact that PRIME is co-owned by KSI, one of 'The Problem Child's arch-rivals.

During a recent segment of the Impaulsive podcast, Jake Paul ripped into his brother for questioning the ban on PRIME at this event, pointing out that Logan has partnered up with many of his rivals:

"You love to play both sides, bro. It's like you want to partner with Dana White and KSI... When it's convenient for you, we are brothers, and when it's not, you do exactly [the] opposite of [that] like we are completely separate. So I'm going to do what I'm going to do as well."

