Logan Paul sends a four-word message to Ricochet after monumental win at WWE SummerSlam 2023

Logan Paul hasn't stopped the trash-talking after WWE SummerSlam 2023, as he has sent a four-word message to Ricochet.

WWE SummerSlam 2023 opened with an impressive showdown between Logan Paul and Ricochet. The match includes several storyline elements, like references to Samantha Irvin. It concluded after Paul used brass knuckles supplied by his manager to inflict damage on his opponent.

The Maverick has reacted to a moment from the match on Instagram, also sending a four-word message to his WWE rival. He shared a clip of himself drinking Prime and spilling it over Ricochet during their battle. He comically captioned the post, stating that his opponent should've drunk Prime.

"he should’ve drank prime."

As the match didn't end cleanly, there are high chances of the rivalry continuing after The Biggest Party of The Summer. The two stars could wrestle each other at future events.

Logan Paul and Ricochet delivered a great rivalry leading up to WWE SummerSlam 2023

During the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match, the two stars were involved in a viral moment where the two collided in the middle of the ring after springboard dives. The company capitalized on the potential starting from Money in the Bank 2023.

At Money in the Bank 2023, the two were involved in another viral moment and later engaged in a backstage brawl after the Men's Ladder Match. In the following events, the fan-favorite challenged Logan Paul to a match after the latter talked ill on his podcast.

During the build-up to their match at WWE SummerSlam 2023, The Maverick pointed out that his rival is nothing but just a highlight reel. He also pointed out how Ricochet's real-life fiancé Samantha Irvin could announce Logan Paul as the winner after their highly anticipated match.

The rivals delivered an incredible bout that included several high-flying moments. Fans will surely be interested in another battle if it is in the plans for the two stars.

