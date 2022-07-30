Did WWE Superstar Logan Paul fake "insane" body transformation?

YouTube sensation Logan Paul recently signed an official WWE contract and is ready to contest his first singles match at SummerSlam 2022.

While he has gained considerable hate due to his actions in the past, if you're wondering if he recently faked a body transformation, we have the answer right here.

Did WWE Superstar Logan Paul fake his "insane" body transformation?

The answer is yes. At WrestleMania 38, he teamed up with The Miz to face Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Before the match, he posted an insane three-day body transformation on Twitter.

The photos showed a drastic change. While some fans, along with boxer Hafþór Björnsson believed it to be real, others naturally questioned it. Paul accepted that the transformation was fake and it took him a month to achieve the impressive shape.

I maintained a regiment of 100 push-ups and 100 sit-ups every day for 3 days in a row. Very happy with the results 3 day body transformation I did for WrestlemaniaI maintained a regiment of 100 push-ups and 100 sit-ups every day for 3 days in a row. Very happy with the results 3 day body transformation I did for Wrestlemania 💪🏼 I maintained a regiment of 100 push-ups and 100 sit-ups every day for 3 days in a row. Very happy with the results https://t.co/wFODvznXrT

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on his MMA Hour podcast, he shared the truth behind his transformation.

“That [three-day transformation tweet] was a joke. That was a month,” said Logan Paul.

Although he didn't achieve an impressive physique in three days, he deserves appreciation for his hard work during the transformation process. He is now in great shape and impresses the fans every time he is on WWE programming.

Logan Paul will display his skills at WWE SummerSlam 2022

Max Jesse Milford @MaxJesseMilf30 Logan Paul Vs The Miz At Summerslam Logan Paul Vs The Miz At Summerslam https://t.co/oeJukfkFgE

The YouTube star first appeared in WWE last year and was involved in a feud between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Fans loved his work and wanted to see him back in the ring.

He returned to the squared circle at WrestleMania 38 and his alliance with The Miz emerged victorious on the Grandest Stage of Them All. After the bout, his tag team partner betrayed him, leading to the star of their rivalry.

The 27-year-old superstar is now back and will attempt to take revenge from The Miz at WWE SummerSlam 2022. Hopefully, he will defy the odds and conquer the A-Lister at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

