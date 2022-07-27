Massive milestone, rivalry's last chapter - 4 reasons why WWE SummerSlam 2022 will make history

SummerSlam has always been one of the best WWE shows of the year since its inception 35 years ago. The company gathers all the impactful superstars and plans dream feuds for the event.

Although each edition of the show is impressive, this year's installment might impact the history of the business in numerous ways.

Stars like Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, and Seth Rollins are expected to compete in thrilling bouts, while celebrities like Logan Paul and Pat McAfee will also make an appearance.

Without further ado, here are four reasons why WWE SummerSlam 2022 will make history.

#4. Logan Paul and The Miz will make history at WWE SummerSlam 2022

Logan Paul and The Miz have been two of the most interesting characters on television in recent weeks.

While the two competed as a tag team at WrestleMania 38, The Miz doublecrossed his partner after winning the match. Now, Logan Paul seeks revenge.

The match on July 30 will be Logan's first ever WWE singles match in history. The Miz will also become the first ever wrestler to face the popular YouTube sensation in a one-on-one competition.

While the storyline has been amazing, the actual confrontation is expected to exceed expectations. Who do you think will emerge as the winner? Let us know in the comments section.

#3. Roman Reigns will complete a history-making milestone

The Tribal Chief will complete one more distinction at SummerSlam 2022

Roman Reigns turned heel in 2020 and shortly after, became the Universal Champion. His reign has been unstoppable ever since.

For those unknown, he became world champion on August 30th, 2020. This means that his monumental title reign will reach the 700-day mark at SummerSlam. He will become the only wrestler to achieve this feat in this generation.

He has already created history by completing 100+ days as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion. He will try to continue his rule at The Biggest Party of the Summer, but to achieve that, he will have to go through his toughest rival, Brock Lesnar.

#2. Two outstanding rematches will happen

Can Ronda Rousey regain her precious title?

At the Money in the Bank 2022 Premium Live Event, fans saw one of the happiest moments in recent memory when Liv Morgan defied the odds and won the Money in the Bank briefcase. She went on to cash in on Ronda Rousey to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion that same night.

Although Rousey showed respect to the new champion after the match, she will attempt to regain her title at SummerSlam. Unlike their last confrontation, both competitors will compete in full force and entertain the audience with a thrilling performance.

Meanwhile, The Usos have ruled the tag team division for a while now as the Undispited Tag Team Champions. However, their reign might come to an end at the biggest party of the summer, as The Street Profits will get another chance to become the new unified Tag Team Champions.

As the previous confrontation between the two teams ended in a controversial finish, WWE Legend Jeff Jarrett will be the special guest referee to ensure a clean finish.

Both these matches are expected to be classics and will make SummerSlam 2022 one of the best Premium Live Events in recent memory.

#1. Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will write their final chapter

The rivalry between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar has arguably been the longest-running feud on television for the past decade.

The two have collided eight times on pay-per-view in singles, triple threat, and fatal 4-way matches till date and will face each other once again at SummerSlam 2022.

The bout will mark the end of a historic feud, while Roman Reigns' unified world title will be on the line in a Last Man Standing match. It is the perfect way to end this historic rivalry, to say the least.

Although fans expect The Head of The Table to retain his title, his title might end if The Bloodline betrays him. If you're interested in learning more, here are five reasons why The Bloodline should betray Roman Reigns.

