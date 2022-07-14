5 reasons why The Bloodline should betray Roman Reigns soon - The Tribal Chief's arrogance, Paul Heyman's options, and more

Roman Reigns, The Usos, and manager Paul Heyman are collectively known as The Bloodline in WWE. The faction has been the most vital force in the company for over a year.

However, factions rarely last long in the professional wrestling industry. When a group is at its peak, it is the perfect time to crack it open and create new stars. Fans might remember that even The Shield broke up after becoming the most dominant force in WWE.

Although The Bloodline is indeed connected by blood, there is a fair possibility of the group disbanding in the future. It won't be the first time fans will see family members feuding inside a squared circle.

With that in mind, here are five reasons why The Bloodline should betray Roman Reigns soon.

#5. Pull the trigger while it's relevant

Is The Bloodline becoming stale?

The Bloodline has ruled the landscape of WWE for a while now and has consistently entertained fans. But how long can it remain relevant?

Today's WWE fans are impatient, to say the least. Some members of the audience quickly get bored with the status quo and demand a change. Although the other titles have consistently changed hands, the world titles along with the tag team titles have been with Reigns and co. for a long stretch.

The start of the iconic faction's reign was memorable. Roman Reigns feuded against Jey Uso and was able to corrupt his cousin. Jimmy Uso returned from injury and joined his brothers while Paul Heyman assumed the role of Wiseman.

However, The Bloodline has been showcasing similar tactics and mannerisms ever since. It might be the right time to split them up so that fans can get some spice. Breaking up the group would easily send shockwaves through the roster and generate ratings for the company.

#4. Paul Heyman can handle new clients

Paul Heyman brought the best out of Curtis Axel

Paul Heyman has arguably been the most successful manager in the history of the business. On top of his uncanny eye for talent, he instantly brings the best out of the stars he works with.

He has served as a special counsel for The Tribal Chief since 2020. However, one might argue that Roman Reigns doesn't need a hype man as he already has excellent promo skills and on-screen presentation.

Paul Heyman's betrayal wouldn't hurt The Tribal Chief's momentum at all. It might be a more beneficial use of his time to turn on Reigns and begin working with newer talent, possibly from NXT 2.0.

The move will help the company create a new star for the future. Heyman's guidance might even help develop a young talent of Brock Lesnar's caliber.

#3. Jey Uso's main event run

❌ BEST GAMER IN THE WORLD❌ @BestGamRnDaWrld Think About It ,



If Jey Uso Never Became The Number One Contender For Romans Universal Title , There Would Be No “”Bloodline “” Or Tribal Chief . So Technically,



JEY USO IS THE REAL TRIBAL CHEIF!!! Think About It ,If Jey Uso Never Became The Number One Contender For Romans Universal Title , There Would Be No “”Bloodline “” Or Tribal Chief . So Technically, JEY USO IS THE REAL TRIBAL CHEIF!!! https://t.co/KXHpuCcfK9

Jey Uso has been at the top of the tag team division for years along with his twin brother Jimmy. However, his career was at its peak in 2020 when he was feuding against The Tribal Chief. The rivalry between the cousins made fans realize that the right booking could help Jey Uso become a main event star.

With that in mind, perhaps it's time he reclaimed his spot on top. Members of The Bloodline could betray Roman Reigns to rekindle Jey Uso's main event push and possibly even make him a world champion.

Not many fans believed that stars like Kofi Kingston and Jinder Mahal would become world champions, but they eventually did. Something similar can happen with one half of the Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

The moment will generate great support for The Usos and will be remembered for years to come.

#2. The Bloodline should revolt against The Tribal Chief's arrogance

Does Roman Reigns truly care about his brothers?

Roman Reigns has easily been the biggest heel in WWE over the last two years, having defeated all the babyfaces who challenged his might.

This dominance has made him a man of pride. He has consistently talked down to his cousins and hasn't shown any remorse in doing so.

Stars like Daniel Bryan, Cesaro, and John Cena have pointed out that The Head of The Table only uses his cousins and doesn't care much about their feelings. There have been times when The Usos have helped him but he hasn't reciprocated their love in return.

The Usos' patience could soon run out and they could betray Roman Reigns for good. This is enough reason for WWE to craft a storyline featuring a war between the stablemates.

The moment would change the landscape of WWE for years to come.

#1. Roman Reigns' babyface turn

As a babyface, Roman Reigns earned John Cena's respect

The Head of The Table is the strongest heel on the roster right now. However, things haven't been the same since the beginning of his singles career.

WWE initially tried to build him as the face of the company, featuring him as a strong babyface. Unfortunately, the idea didn't fare well and received massive backlash from fans. Thus, the promotion booked Roman Reigns' heel turn in 2020.

As a babyface, Reigns defeated stars like The Undertaker and John Cena and also headlined four editions of WrestleMania. His heel turn might have put some of that time to waste, but not forever.

The relevancy of the first few years of his career will be restored if he turns babyface soon. He now has the support of fans, having excelled as a top heel in The Bloodline.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo is positive about Roman Reigns' future babyface turn, and expressed his thoughts on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Writing With Russo:

“You can stack the entire deck against Reigns,” Russo said. “There’s The Usos, there’s Heyman, there’s Brock [Lesnar]. You can literally stack the entire deck against him to get him some babyface sympathy.” [2:45-2:58]

These were just some possible reasons why the faction should betray The Tribal Chief soon. Interested in learning more? Here are five ways The Bloodline could betray Roman Reigns.

