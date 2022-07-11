5 Ways The Bloodline could betray Roman Reigns - Returning Legend, authority figure, or former champion to get involved?

The Bloodline has become one of the greatest WWE factions of all time, with Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Paul Heyman as its members.

While the cousins have climbed up the ranks to hold major titles in the company, Heyman has always been the perfect hypeman for the group. Over the last few months, they have dominated SmackDown as well as RAW.

However, hardly any faction in WWE stays united forever. Fans have seen popular factions like The Shield and Evolution undergo disbandment. The Bloodline may be bonded by blood, but in professional wrestling, double-crosses can happen to anyone.

Here are five ways The Bloodline could betray Roman Reigns.

#5. Paul Heyman changes sides once again

Paul Heyman has been the special counsel of The Tribal Chief since 2020. However, things weren't always like that.

Heyman was an advocate for Brock Lesnar for years before joining The Bloodline. During the latest feud between Reigns and Lesnar, fans saw Heyman seemingly become conflicted and rejoin The Beast for a brief moment.

The arch-rivals will battle again at WWE SummerSlam 2022 and there is a fair chance that Paul Heyman will double-cross Roman Reigns to join The Beast Incarnate.

On a recent episode of SmackDown, the special counsel warned The Tribal Chief and stated that The Beast is the strongest when he is cornered. If he believes that Lesnar will emerge as the new champion, he might turn on Roman Reigns soon.

#4. Roman Reigns' attitude makes him pay

Does The Tribal Chief truly reciprocate The Usos' love?

The Bloodline has stayed intact for more than a year, but it has never been flawless, to say the least.

Ever since Jimmy Uso returned to the company and attempted to guide Jey Uso against their cousin, fans have seen constant cracks in their relationship. There have also been multiple instances of The Head of The Table talking down to his family.

In the past, stars like Daniel Bryan and Cesaro have pointed out that Roman Reigns doesn't really care about The Usos and uses them to protect his title reign.

If he maintains this attitude, the twins' patience may soon run out, leading to them betraying their Tribal Chief.

#3. Sami Zayn interferes in The Bloodline's business

The Honorary Uce is also The Master Strategist

Over the last month, Sami Zayn has tried to help the reputed faction in multiple ways and has been successful in becoming an "Honorary Uce".

However, he also participated in the latest Money in the Bank ladder match. If he had won the bout, he would have become a future challenger to Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The former NXT Champion hasn't received much affection from The Tribal Chief yet, but if he doesn't get it, he might intentionally create some misunderstanding between the cousins.

Considering that he is The Master Strategist, he could realistically cause The Bloodline's disbandment.

#2. Vince McMahon uses his power

Will Vince McMahon help his protege yet again?

Vince McMahon's latest protege, Theory, has officially become the Money in the Bank briefcase holder, which means that he is a major threat to Roman Reigns' title reign.

The 24-year-old superstar previously managed to get a WrestleMania match and a spot in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match, thanks to Vince McMahon. Something similar could happen once again.

McMahon could realistically influence or bribe The Usos to turn on Roman Reigns. This would create an ideal opportunity for Theory to cash in. Things like this have happened before and can happen again.

It is far-fetched but possible. The moment will generate nuclear heat towards Theory, and that is exactly what the company is looking for. The moment will change the landscape of WWE.

#1. The Rock uses his incredible promo skills

WWE has evidently been teasing a showdown between The Rock and Roman Reigns for a long time. Here are five hints that the much-awaited dream match could happen soon.

If the confrontation is in the works, the company will expectedly craft an amazing storyline between the two titans.

It is no secret that The Rock is one of the greatest stars to ever hold a microphone. He can realistically manipulate The Usos into thinking that Roman Reigns doesn't deserve the help he's being offered. The twins could then abandon The Head of The Table.

The move will create a clean match between the two megastars. Hopefully, The Rock will return soon and the dream match will happen at WrestleMania 39.

