5 hints that Roman Reigns vs. The Rock will happen at some point in WWE

Roman Reigns vs. The Rock is realistically the biggest dream match possible in WWE today. The bout has been anticipated for years, and it's not just because of the star power involved.

Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson are cousins in real life, and the professional wrestling industry is known to create incredible rivalries between relatives.

Classic rivalries like Jeff Hardy vs. Matt Hardy and The Undertaker vs. Kane are prime examples of legendary feuds WWE has created between on-screen brothers.

Roman Reigns is the biggest star in the company and The Rock is one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time. Of course, WWE as well as its fans want the match to happen very soon.

In this list, we'll explore five hints that the dream match will happen at some point in WWE.

#5. The Rock considered it a possibility in an interview

Dwayne Johnson recently appeared in an interview with Dish Nation where he was asked about his plans to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

Rather than completely denying the possibility, he said it might happen down the road:

"I can tell you that there is no truth to that right now. Possibly down the road, we will see." said The Rock. (02:39)

Regardless, it is amazing to learn that The Great One acknowledges his dream match with The Tribal Chief.

#4. WWE teased it in their TV Series

The biggest professional wrestling promotion makes sure to provide premium content outside of their weekly shows and premium live events.

One such TV Show called WWE Evil was released this year. It was an anthology that focused on one legendary heel per episode. The last episode concentrated on none other than the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

At the end of the episode, there was a major tease to the dream match between the Samoan cousins. It was the first time the company had teased it on their show. The video has been embedded above.

#3. The Rock's TV Series teased the confrontation for a WrestleMania stage

An NBC TV Series called "Young Rock" was released this year. It focused on the life of a young Dwayne Johnson.

Naturally, the series covered several instances from The Great One's home. In one such episode, the Anoa'i family was watching TV together. A young Roman Reigns appears and shouts his current catchphrase: "Acknowledge Me".

He goes on to ask Dwayne to wrestle him, to which Dwayne replies, "No, the world is not ready! A match that big can only happen at WrestleMania." Viewers were sure of it being a potential tease.

This tease points to the match's possible occurrence at a future WrestleMania.

#2. Dwayne Johnson's Instagram Livestream

The People's Champion recently went live on Instagram where he had a general interaction with fans.

One fan asked if there was a possibility of the dream match between the cousins. Rather than ignoring the question, The Rock had a positive response:

"Yeah, I think anything is possible, sure, of course. I'm always open, you know, and that's the cool thing about the world of professional wrestling. There's an adaptability to wrestling..and you know, you never say never." said Dwayne Johnson. (02:59)

If The Great One says he's always open to the idea, the bout has a sure chance of taking place in the future.

#1. Roman Reigns responds to fans asking for The Rock

On April 29, 2022, WWE held a live show in the O2 Arena, London. The Tribal Chief successfully defeated Drew McIntyre in the night's main event.

For those who might not know, Roman Reigns is known to break kayfabe and cut babyface promos at house shows. In London, he broke his character and thanked the fans for being there.

However, what happened next was interesting. A fan asked "What about The Rock?" and The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion surprisingly replied.

"The Rock can get it too," said Roman Reigns. These words made the crowd go crazy, as expected. It was a major confirmation that The Head of The Table isn't going to tolerate anyone in his path, even if it's his cousin.

We're sure that the much-anticipated dream match will happen at some point in WWE. As of now, WrestleMania 39 seems to be the perfect opportunity.

