“I have a big goal inside of me” - Shir Cohen ready to shock the world and dethrone ‘mom-champ’ Allyicia Hellen Rodrigues

Fierce Israeli striker and former gold medalist at the World Games, 24-year-old Shir Cohen has big dreams, and in just a couple of weeks, she will attempt to achieve a major one.

Cohen is set to compete for the coveted ONE Championship gold when she steps inside the ONE Championship ring opposite reigning and undisputed ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Cohen talked about what she feels inside of her, and why this next fight is very important to her life.

The 24-year-old told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"I have a big goal inside of me, and I have to achieve this goal. I have to."

Cohen challenges Rodrigues in the main event of ONE Fight Night 32: Rodrigues vs. Cohen on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 6, from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Shir Cohen says there's nothing special about her, just hard work: "I’m not different than other fighters"

Israeli star Shir Cohen is stepping up to her toughest assignment yet when she takes on Allycia Hellen Rodrigues for the ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video.

Cohen is hard at work, and says that's really all it takes, in order to be successful. She told ONE:

"You know, I’m not different than other fighters. I’m not special, but I just work hard, and I give my heart and try my best."

