  "Life has been very complex" - Israeli star Shir Cohen proud to have overcome personal turmoil for coveted world title opportunity

“Life has been very complex” - Israeli star Shir Cohen proud to have overcome personal turmoil for coveted world title opportunity

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified May 27, 2025 08:37 GMT
Shir Cohen - Photo by ONE Championship
Shir Cohen - Photo by ONE Championship

24-year-old ONE Championship atomweight striker Shir Cohen of Israel has come a long way, and now, she is just a few weeks from stepping into her for shot at the ONE world title and realizing her dreams.

Cohen has had to deal with injuries, personal issues, and plenty of setbacks leading up to this point. But the Israeli star can't wait to finally seize the moment and claim what she believes is rightfully hers.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Cohen talked about her journey leading up to her upcoming battle against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in June.

The 24-year-old told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"Life has been very complex since then. In the last seven months, I’ve been injured. I’ve been recovering. I’ve been dealing with some challenges back home in Israel with my family. So many things happened, and I think this was one of the hardest times of my life."
Needless to say, Cohen is ready to capture the coveted gold. But she will have to go through one of the most dominant titleholders in the promotion to get to it.

Shir Cohen challenges Allycia Hellen Rodrigues for atomweight Muay Thai supremacy at ONE Fight Night 32

On June 6, Shir Cohen will challenge Allycia Hellen Rodrigues for the undisputed ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Dan Paulo Errazo

Edited by Anurag Mitra
