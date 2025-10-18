“I was born for it” - Jake Peacock promises epic fight against Suakim at ONE 173 in Tokyo

Jake Peacock of Canada and the United Kingdom teased ONE Championship fans that the best is yet to come.

The limb-different fighter has become an instant fan favorite in the home of martial arts after his sensational performances in wins over Kohei Shinjo and Shinji Suzuki.

But ‘The One’ said he’ll be unleashing an even deadlier repertoire in his pivotal bantamweight Muay Thai clash against Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin.

At ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, Peacock will duel the heavy-handed Thai warrior in the star-studded card on Nov. 16 at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.

The Road to ONE: Canada winner declared in his pre-event interview with the South China Morning Post (SCMP):

"I don't leave these things to chance. Fight week for me and the fight itself—I was born for it. I'm an entertainer. I was born to entertain, I was born to put on global performances and leave a legacy. Nothing will be left to chance. No stone will be left unturned. I'll be coming to absolutely mark my name in the sport.”

Watch the full interview:

Peacock certainly aims to please, judging by the way he fights, which promises non-stop thrills from start to finish.

The 30-year-old English-born striker is excited for the biggest test of his career in arguably the biggest combat sports event of 2025.

Jake Peacock heaps high praise on Nabil Anane

Jake Peacock believes Nabil Anane is the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion for a reason.

Apart from his freakish physical tools, the 21-year-old also possesses high fight IQ.

'The One' addressed this in the same interview with SCMP:

"Yeah, and he's got good IQ. He knows how to use it, he's not an idiot. Whether that's his own doing or his coaching that he has, and mentorship that he has, all respect to him. He's doing great.”

Anane will also compete at ONE 173, where he'll defend his 26 pounds of gold against ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

