“I break him again” - Jan Blachowicz plans to redeem himself with a "clear KO" of Aleksandar Rakić in highly-anticipated rematch

Jan Blachowicz will look to clear all doubts in his rematch against Aleksandar Rakić at UFC 297 early next year.

UFC 297 will take place on January 20, 2024 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. The event will be the first PPV of the new year for the organization and Jan Blachowicz will look to make his mark. The Polish powerhouse will look to get back to winning ways against a man he has beaten before, although in a manner some would call 'lucky'.

Here's what he had to say about the rematch in an interview with Middle Easy:

"This is how I think about this you know, I beat him one more time, I break him again, and that's it you know. And I just, you know, shut the people out and that's it.... Now I focus only about him but I think this is a good fight for me. This time, I just knock him out, clear KO, nothing to say, nothing to do anymore. He gonna have nothing to say after this."

Take a look at the interview:

Their previous fight was a closely contested bout with both fighters having their moments inside the octagon. The fight went till the final round, and Rakic blew his knee out, giving Blachowicz the win.

Jan Blachowicz calls out "slimy" Alex Pereira and says he has unfinished business with him

Alex Pereira recently joined an elite list of UFC fighters who have become two-division champions following his win over Jiri Prochazka. After the fight, the Brazilian called out his long-time nemesis Israel Adesanya for a fight and Jan Blachowicz did not like it one bit. The Polish fighter called Pereira out for another fight and stated that the judges would not give him 'handouts' again:

"@AlexPereiraUFC I know you're a slimy one. Calling out Izzy. Great performance and all but STFU, we have unfinished business you and I. The judges won't give you hand outs next time. Pathetic."

Take a look at the collage of tweets by MMA Junkie:

Alex Pereira fought Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291 and won via split decision in what was a very close fight. However, Blachowicz believes that he was 'robbed' of a win against Pereira and feels there is unfinished business against the Brazilian. If the Polish fighter manages to beat Aleksandar Rakić at UFC 297, he will look to challenge for the title again.