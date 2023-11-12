“We’ve been there 4 times!” - Jan Blachowicz criticizes Alex Pereira for calling out Israel Adesanya after UFC 295 win

Alex Pereira's remarkable journey from Glory kickboxing to the UFC reached a new high with his UFC 295 win over Jiri Prochazka, securing the light heavyweight crown.

However, Pereira isn't content to rest on his laurels just yet. The prospect of a trilogy against his longtime nemesis, Israel Adesanya, lured 'Poatan' into making a post-fight callout from the octagon. This move, however, didn’t sit well with Jan Blachowicz.

Pereira and Blachowicz previously clashed at light heavyweight, with the Brazilian narrowly claiming a split decision win. This closely contested bout left many wondering who truly had the upper hand. Following Pereira's victory at UFC 295 and his public callout to Adesanya, Blachowicz expressed his strong disapproval.

Blachowicz took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts, writing:

"I know you're a slimy one. Calling out Izzy. Great performance and all but STFU, we have unfinished business, you and I. The judges won't give you handouts next time. Pathetic."

He further clarified his stance, stating:

"This is LHW, and that split decision means we have unfinished business here. I'm just saying what I feel. Don't blame me for it. Just letting you know this. This is all from me. I'm going back to the gym. Got a new opponent and a job to do."

In a final post, Blachowicz stressed the point, saying:

"I see I need to clarify. People see me as a nice guy all the time. But sometimes I get pissed off, like everyone in life. I'm still super angry that they stole my W against Pereira. Now he calls out Adesanya again. Give it a rest already. We've been there four times!"

Israel Adesanya reacts to Alex Pereira's recent callout

Israel Adesanya, who has been on an extended hiatus since losing his middleweight title at UFC 293, couldn't resist responding to Alex Pereira's recent callout.

The former champ took to X and posted an image of 'Poatan' lying on the canvas following the knockout at UFC 287. He wrote in the caption:

"Lol rent-free... I sleep good."

Check out the post below:

UFC President Dana White also shared his thoughts on Alex Pereira's call-out during the post-fight press conference at UFC 295. White acknowledged the weight class difference between Pereira and Adesanya, stating:

"Israel [Adesanya] is a weight class below him now! But we've seen that. Yeah, Jamahall Hill when he is ready is the fight that makes sense…"

Check out Dana White's comments on Alex Pereira's call-out to Israel Adesanya in the video below:

