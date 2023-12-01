“I built an emperor-worthy life” - Miesha Tate claims she's “much closer” to MMA retirement than ever before

Former UFC bantamweight champion Miesha Tate is returning this Saturday at UFC Austin against Julia Avila. While 'Cupcake' is uncertain whether this will be her farewell fight, she is certain that her competing days are nearing its end.

Tate has gone 1-2 in the UFC after making an octagon return in 2021, snapping an almost five-year hiatus from the sport. She is currently on a two-fight skid and will be hoping to get back in the win column this weekend.

During her appearance at media day ahead of the event, the 37-year-old acknowledged that she's nearing the swansong of her professional MMA career:

"At some point, this chapter is going to close, and I certainly think that I’m much closer to the end of it than I ever have been before. It didn’t stop with my last fight. I don’t know if it’ll stop after this fight."

Miesha Tate added:

"I really feel like any fight at any point could be my final fight, and I’m okay with that because I built an emperor-worthy life. These wins and losses don’t define me anymore."

Tate is one of the true pioneers of women's MMA and has squared off against bonafide legends like Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes. During her illustrious career, 'Cupcake' has registered wins against the likes of Holly Holm, Jessica Eye, and Liz Carmouche.

Miesha Tate vs. Julia Avila: betting odds

Miesha Tate is 1-4 in her last five, while her opponent Julia Avila is 4-1. So naturally, 'Cupcake' is coming in as an underdog for UFC Austin. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Tate is a +141 underdog, with Avila as a -161 favorite.

The final odds for the event are expected to be +138 for Tate and -138 for Avila. Per the current odds, a $1,000 wager on the favorite will turn a profit of $621.12 (total payout of $1,621.12) if she wins.

The same bet on the former bantamweight queen will result in a profit of $1,400 (total payout of $2410) if Tate gets her hand raised.

UFC Austin will be headlined by a lightweight matchup between the No. 4-ranked Beneil Dariush and surging contender Arman Tsarukyan. The bantamweight clash between Rob Font and former flyweight kingpin Deiveson Figueiredo is another standout fight on the card.