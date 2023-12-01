Who's fighting on the UFC card tonight, December 2, 2023? - Know your main and prelim card fighters, records, and highlights

The UFC is headed to the Moody Center for its next Fight Night event. Brace yourselves for a night of epic battles as we look at the exciting fighters gracing the UFC card tonight.

UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan (also known as UFC Austin) will go down this Saturday, December 2 (US time), with a series of exciting matchups lined up for MMA fans.

The UFC Fight Night card will be headlined by an intriguing lightweight clash between the No.4 ranked Beneil Dariush and rising contender Arman Tsarukyan, who is currently ranked No.8 in the division.

The co-main event of UFC Austin will see the No.12-ranked lightweight contender Jalin Turner take on the No.13-ranked Bobby Green.

Watch UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan fight preview below:

Here's a look at all the main and preliminary card fighters competing on the UFC card tonight.

UFC card tonight: UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan - Main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event:

Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan (lightweight)

Jalin Turner vs. Bobby Green (lightweight)

Rob Font vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (bantamweight)

Sean Brady vs. Kelvin Gastelum (welterweight)

Clay Guida vs. Joaquim Silva (lightweight)

Punahele Soriano vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (middleweight)

Beneil Dariush (22-5-1D)

Beneil Dariush will enter this bout hoping to bounce back from his first-round TKO loss to former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 289 earlier this year. The Californian was on an eight-fight win streak before his recent defeat against the Brazilian. Dariush will look to get back on track and fight his way into title contention.

Arman Tsarukyan (20-3)

Arman Tsarukyan will be looking to make it three straight wins when he returns to the octagon on the UFC card tonight. 'Ahalkalakets' is coming off a vicious third-round TKO win over Joaquim Silva in June and will look to take another step towards the lightweight title.

Jalin Turner (13-7)

Jalin Turner stepped in on short notice for this bout to replace an injured Dan Hooker. 'The Tarantula' looks to rebound from back-to-back split decision defeats against Mateusz Gamrot and Dan Hooker earlier this year.

Bobby Green (31-14-1D-1NC)

Bobby Green is coming off back-to-back finishes of Tony Ferguson and Grant Dawson this year. The Californian will look to continue his climb up the divisional rankings with another strong performance on the UFC card tonight.

Rob Font (20-7)

Rob Font dropped a unanimous decision loss to Cory Sandhagen last time out in August. The Boston native is 1-3 in his last four trips to the octagon and is in dire need of a win this Saturday.

Deiveson Figueiredo (21-3-1D)

Deiveson Figueiredo is set to make his long-awaited move up to bantamweight this weekend. 'Deus da Guerra' was involved in historic flyweight title bouts with Brandon Moreno in his last four outings, resulting in a 1-2-1 record for the Brazilian.

Sean Brady (15-1)

Sean Brady tasted his first career defeat last year at the hands of Belal Muhammad via second-round TKO. The Pennsylvanian will be determined to get back into the win column when he welcomes Kelvin Gastelum to 170 pounds on the UFC card tonight.

Kelvin Gastelum (18-8-1NC)

Kelvin Gastelum makes his long-anticipated welterweight return this weekend hoping to pick up his second straight win. The Arizona native outpointed Chris Curtis last time out in April and is 4-6 in his last 10 fights.

Clay Guida (38-23)

Clay Guida will make his 36th walk to the octagon on the UFC card tonight. 'The Carpenter' has alternated losses and wins through his last six bouts and will look to rebound from his unanimous decision defeat against Rafa Garcia in April.

Joaquim Silva (12-4)

Joaquim Silva has struggled for consistency in recent years, going 2-4 in his last six trips to the octagon. The Brazilian suffered a brutal TKO loss at the hands of Arman Tsarukyan last time out in June.

Punahele Soriano (9-3)

Punahele Soriano suffered a vicious second-round TKO loss at the hands of Roman Kopylov earlier this year. The Hawaiian is 1-3 in his last four outings and 3-3 under the promotional banner.

Dustin Stoltzfus (14-5)

Dustin Stoltzfus is coming off a first-round TKO defeat against Abusupiyan Magomedov in September of 2022. The Pennsylvanian has compiled a 1-4 record in his five-fight UFC career.

Watch the top finishes from some of the fighters competing at UFC Austin below:

UFC card tonight: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan - Preliminary card fighters

Here is a list of all the preliminary card fights for this weekend's Fight Night event

Miesha Tate vs. Julia Avila (women's bantamweight)

Zach Reese vs. Cody Brundage (middleweight)

Drakkar Klose vs. Joe Solecki (lightweight)

Steve Garcia vs. Melquizael Costa (featherweight)

Rodolfo Bellato vs. Ihor Potieria (light heavyweight)

Wellington Turman vs. Jared Gooden (welterweight)

Veronica Hardy vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth (women's flyweight)

Miesha Tate (19-9)

Miesha Tate has gone 1-2 inside the octagon since her return to competition in 2021. 'Cupcake' dropped back-to-back decisions in her last two outings with her latest defeat coming against Lauren Murphy in July of 2022.

Julia Avila (9-2)

Julia Avila is 3-1 under the UFC banner with her latest win coming over Julija Stoliarenko via submission in June 2021. After over two years on the shelf, the Californian will return to the cage hoping to put together another win streak.

Zach Reese (6-0)

Zach Reese will make his UFC debut this weekend seeking his seventh straight win. The unbeaten Texan has finished all of his opponents with his latest triumph coming over Eli Aronov at Dana White's Contender Series 2023: Week 3 in August.

Cody Brundage (9-5)

Cody Brundage was handed a win after absorbing an illegal elbow that disqualified his opponent Jacob Malkoun last time out in September. The victory ended the Michigan native's three-fight skid.

Drakkar Klose (13-2-1D)

Drakkar Klose is riding a two-fight win streak with his latest win coming over Rafa Garcia via unanimous decision at UFC 277. The Michigan native will hope to continue his winning ways when he returns to the octagon on the UFC card tonight.

Joe Solecki (13-3)

Much like his opponent, Joe Solecki will also enter this bout seeking his third straight win. The New Jersey native most recently dispatched Carl Deaton via second-round technical submission in February.

Steve Garcia (14-5)

Steve Garcia will look to build on a two-fight win streak and aim for a third consecutive finish on the UFC card tonight. 'Mean Machine' most recently knocked out Nuerdanbieke Shayilan at UFC 287 in April before dispatching Chase Hooper via first-round TKO in October 2022.

Melquizael Costa (20-6)

Melquizael Costa was submitted by Thiago Moises in his UFC debut in January but bounced back with a unanimous decision win over Austin Lingo in July. The Brazilian will hope to stay in the win column when he returns to the octagon at UFC Fight Night this weekend.

Rodolfo Bellato (11-2)

Rodolfo Bellato earned his UFC contract with a vicious TKO win over Murtaza Talha Ali at Dana White's Contender Series: Week 9 in October. The Brazilian will be seeking a fourth consecutive victory in his octagon debut on Saturday.

Ihor Potieria (19-4)

Ihor Potieria has gone 1-2 under the UFC banner with all TKO stoppages. The Ukrainian was most recently dispatched by Carlos Ulberg in May.

Wellington Turman (18-7)

Wellington Turman has dropped back-to-back decisions and is 2-4 in his last six trips to the octagon. In his latest outing in June, the Brazilian was outpointed by Randy Brown.

Jared Gooden (22-9)

Jared Gooden's UFC debut didn't go to plan as he ended up on the wrong side of a unanimous decision against Carlston Harris. 'Nite Train' will be in dire need of a win when he returns to the octagon on the UFC card tonight.

Veronica Hardy (7-4-1D)

Veronica Hardy hasn't found much success inside the octagon since joining the UFC ranks in 2016. The Venezuelan is 2-4 under the UFC banner and is fresh off a unanimous decision win over Juliana Miller in March. Hardy will hope to pick up her first consecutive win in the promotion at the upcoming UFC Fight Night card.

Jamey-Lyn Horth (6-0)

Jamey-Lyn Horth edged out a unanimous decision win over Hailey Cowan in her UFC debut in April. The Canadian will look to extend her unbeaten record to a perfect 7-0 when she makes her sophomore octagon appearance on the UFC card tonight.